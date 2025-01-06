6th Circuit Ends Net Neutrality

What a coincidence. It's almost as if they were waiting for a fascist to come along!
6th Circuit Ends Net Neutrality
Credit: blusegal.bsky.social via Jeffery Warren/Flickr
By Susie MadrakJanuary 3, 2025

A federal appeals court struck down the FCC’s landmark net neutrality rules yesterday, ending a nearly two-decade effort to regulate broadband internet providers like utilities. If they're not utilities, what the hell are they? I just keep thinking how shocked and surprised they'll be: if and when the next CEO hits the ground, the question "Why do they HATE us?" can be answered with a printout of THIS ruling. Via the New York Times:

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, in Cincinnati, said that the F.C.C. lacked the authority to reinstate rules that prevented broadband providers from slowing or blocking access to internet content. The decision put an end to the Biden administration’s hallmark tech policy, which had drawn impassioned support from consumer groups and tech giants like Google and fierce protests by telecommunications giants like Comcast and AT&T.

[...] The F.C.C. had voted in April to restore net neutrality regulations, which expand government oversight of broadband providers and aim to protect consumer access to the internet, a move that will reignite a long-running battle over the open internet.

The regulations were first put in place nearly a decade ago under the Obama administration and are aimed at preventing internet service providers like Verizon or Comcast from blocking or degrading the delivery of services from competitors like Netflix and YouTube. The rules were repealed under President Donald J. Trump, and they have proved to be a contentious partisan issue over the years while pitting tech giants against broadband providers.

I don’t think people understand how devastating the end of net neutrality, and consumer protections around internet connectivity, are going to be. Imagine the situation where you pay for 4 or 5 different streaming services, each with different “exclusives” — but for the Internet itself.

Anil Dash (@anildash.com) 2025-01-02T23:44:41.642Z

screenshot_2025-01-02_at_11.58.22_pm.png
Net neutrality was just overturned by an all-Republican OH Court of Appeals. Ruled FCC has no authority to restore net neutrality rules preventing internet providers’ abuses. Consumers’ rights lose again under Republicans’ agenda #Voices4Victory #USDemocracy

www.axios.com/2025/01/02/n...

KSlatteryResist (@kslatteryresist.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T01:17:53.240Z

