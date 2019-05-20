Justin Amash Gets A Primary Challenger After Calling For Trump's Impeachment

If you're a Republican and call for the Orange Shitgibbon to be impeached you will get a primary challenger, guaranteed. The cult demands complete and utter fealty.

WASHINGTON -- A Republican state representative plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, after Amash said this weekend he believes President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.



State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville, announced this morning that he would run for the 3rd Congressional District seat Amash has held since 2011 and would forgo a race for a third term in the state House.

Lower said he had been planning to run for some time and had expected to make an announcement closer to July 4. But he said he decided to move up that schedule after Amash said on Twitter on Saturday that after reading Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report he believes the president committed impeachable offenses.

Amash became the first Republican to voice support for impeachment. Trump attacked Amash on Sunday on Twitter, calling him a "loser" and saying Amash only made the remarks to get attention.

Lower described himself as "pro-Trump" in making his announcement.