Rep. Justin Amash Gets Standing Ovation At Town Hall For 'His Courage'

In his first town hall since coming out for impeachment, Rep. Justin Amash stood before his constituents and explained why he believed Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses, and why he is standing firm in calling for his impeachment, in spite of being the sole Republican to do so.

"I think it's really important that we do our job as a Congress, that we not allow misconduct to go undeterred. I'm confident if you read volume two you'll be appalled at much of the conduct and I was appalled by it. That's why I stated what I stated. That's why I came to that conclusion because I think we can't go -- we can't let conduct like that go unchecked," Amash explained.

A man in the crowd stood and said, "I want to salute your courage."

The thunderous applause from the audience spoke volumes. The media continues to focus on this tiny little group of Trump cultists and pretend they represent the entire country when in fact, anyone who reads the Mueller report will conclude exactly what Amash has -- that Trump has committed impeachable offenses and should be held to account.

