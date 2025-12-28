SBA Administrator Thinks It's Fantastic People Will Work More Overtime Now

Trump's SBA Administrator was a guest on this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and was asked by guest host Cheryl Casone about the passage of their "one big beautiful" turd of a bill and what the impacts will be in the coming year, and Loefller apparently believes this is somehow a winning message for Republicans.

Let's solve the labor shortage problem with people working a bunch of overtime.

CASONE: Also, too, you know, the big, beautiful bill, those impacts are going to be felt immediately for small businesses, not just in 2026, but these are retroactive to 2025. Talk about that, because that messaging seems to be a bit of an issue for the Republicans right now, messaging how the bill and the act is going to affect these companies. LOEFLLER: Well, certainly one of the great parts of the one big, beautiful bill is it solves a big problem for small businesses, which is skilled workforce. Now think about you're a small business and you're trying to grow, but you can't find enough workers. So when you have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, that and that's retroactive back to January 1, you've got people willing to take on more shifts. I've walked factory floors, as you mentioned, talked to workers and said they had been discouraged under the Democrats tax and spend plan from working more because that would just get taxed away. Now workers and waitresses, welders, they're gonna be able to work more, take more home to their family. And we're already seeing that with the average family taking home $1,000 more in pay in 2025. Under Joe Biden, they destroyed $3,000 per year per family in wages. And so now we have wages growing faster than inflation and we have GDP at 4.3%, two quarters in a row, blowing away economist estimates. So while economists have been doom casting on this, small businesses have seen growth. And at the SBA, we've put out a record $45 billion under President Trump because small businesses are growing and they believe in the future.

Of course, there was no mention of the fact that the economy was working better for those at the bottom under Biden, and now that's reversed and the gap between the haves and have-nots has grown under Trump, or the impact of Trump's deportations on the labor market.

And the factories Loefller was talking about are not "small businesses." There was also no mention of Trump's tariffs and the terrible impact they've had on small businesses.

Of course, if the issue of the tariffs was raised, Loefller would have just lied about it again the way she did back in April on this same show, where she was pretending small businesses just love Trump's tariffs.

People like making more money, but cheering that the way they're going to make it is by working more hours and being away from their friends and family isn't the flex Loefller thinks it is.