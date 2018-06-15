Trump Claims IG Report 'Completely Exonerates Me,' And Other News
"I think that the report yesterday ... totally exonerates me. There was no collusion, there was no obstruction," President Trump says of the Justice Department IG report https://t.co/PwsMccqlXf— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 15, 2018
Trump changes the subject from Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort:
WATCH: Pres. Trump talks IG report, North Korea at the White House: https://t.co/EAMIrod9Ug
— ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2018
TRUMP on Kim Jong Un (note the final two sentences): "He's the head of a country, and I mean he's the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same." (via FOX) pic.twitter.com/ed9AMRl9ny
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 15, 2018
Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Trump, on the North Lawn, says "some people" say Flynn didn't lie and he wants him to be treated "fairly."
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 15, 2018
Here's a rare case of Trump being directly confronted by reporters about one of his lies. His response: repeating the lie more slowly. https://t.co/sbAdcIhcEu
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2018
Asked to reconcile his assertion that Kim Jong Un loves his people with Kim's practice of killing his people, President Trump says, "I can't speak to that." pic.twitter.com/EcapwwdNgI
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2018
Trump on dictating the statement from Don Jr re: the meeting with Russians at Trump Tower:
“It's irrelevant. It's a statement to The New York Times." The phony, failing, New York Times. That's not a statement to a high tribunal of judges. That's a statement to the” Times.
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) June 15, 2018
The IG report doesn’t remotely reach a conclusion about either of these issues. The president is lying and millions of Americans (including his obedient media vassals) will now believe and repeat these blatant lies. https://t.co/1jX7oy53oz
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 15, 2018
Since the WH is suddenly interested in biblical precedent, what does it say about adultry?
— Astead (@AsteadWesley) June 14, 2018
JUST IN: President Trump blames Democrats when asked by @kwelkernbc if his administration's policy to separate children from their parents at the US-Mexico border is inhumane. pic.twitter.com/uS2qAb7c80
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2018
***
And other news:
Watch protesters yell “lock him up!” at Paul Manafort when he got to the courthouse this morning. Glorious. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ggW5uUUNkZ↓ Story continues below ↓
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 15, 2018
Another wild Pruitt story: he got EPA aides to help his daughter get a White House internship, got a Virginia pol to try to get his daughter into law school, scored cheap football tickets, got staff to set up off-the-books meeting with billionaire donor: https://t.co/3yR44H5zKL
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2018
JUST IN: In response to new US tariffs on China, China calls “on all countries to take joint action, resolutely put an end to this outdated and regressive behavior, and firmly defend the common interests of mankind.” https://t.co/NjzVMcOhf5
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 15, 2018
"whenever a politician has cited Romans 13 to justify public policy, they have lost the debate. It’s never been a winning argument...This passage was previously used to justify the divine right of kings, oppose the American Revolution and defend slavery" https://t.co/PF4M3eem0c
— Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) June 15, 2018
One shouldn't underrate how much the media's obsession with Clinton's emails stemmed from its obsession with fending off accusations of liberal bias. Trump had... LOTS of issues.... so there was tremendous weight put on this one Clinton issue to preserve "balance". https://t.co/h2VkVlQAvj
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 14, 2018
This got the cartoonist fired. Share it. pic.twitter.com/6ik1HjgVAW
— Ted St. Godard (@tedstgodard) June 14, 2018
China retaliates after U.S. announces $50 billion in tariffs, escalating trade war https://t.co/dYr0VmYSsq
— Andrew S. Ginsburg (@GinsburgJobs) June 15, 2018
I'm finding it really painful to read the IG report stuff. FBI malpractice, combined with major media malpractice, got us Trump. This was obvious in real time. And many media organizations are *still doing it* in their reporting today https://t.co/PoepTontYJ
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 15, 2018
Worth noting while the WH claims they have no choice but to enforce the law and separate children, that the president sidestepped DOJ to personally pardon Joe Arpaio in a case specifically involving his refusal to follow the law in immigration enforcement.
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 14, 2018
Here’s an open letter from Adrielle in Lexington, KY to @RepAndyBarr #resist #resistbot pic.twitter.com/OflVp512Q2
— Resistbot Open Letters (@openletterbot) June 15, 2018
A construction company owned by the Chinese government was awarded another contract this week to work on the Trump golf club development in Dubai, McClatchy reports.
Coincidentally, the move coincides with Trump's deal to help save Chinese-controlled ZTE.https://t.co/a83Cbw55hM
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 14, 2018
I’m really not clear how @Comey sleeps at night. https://t.co/UKLmZFI2Fg
— Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) June 15, 2018
“Trump’s psychological illness can outlast anyone else’s mental health.”https://t.co/YGMweE9A8F via @intelligencer
— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 15, 2018
Wow, FEMA’s handling of Puerto Rico was worse and more deceptive than its worst critics alleged. And Trump’s victory dance and attacks on those critics even more appalling. https://t.co/aaqcDN9FNb pic.twitter.com/XdjaFcvxND
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) June 14, 2018
***
Oy. And finally, some mental palate cleansers:
Gigantic basketball tween takes on tiny opponents and 8-foot rims, leaves no survivors: https://t.co/puLO1kHHAG pic.twitter.com/LhEB45lGv2
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 15, 2018
"Guinea Pigs watching the rain downpour..." pic.twitter.com/NKnZCEfzcb
— Wildest life in world (@wild_travels1) June 6, 2018
Baby is delighted to meet the guinea pigs outside 👶🏼🐹🐹🐹 pic.twitter.com/WDoZbKFcRg
— Animal Life (@animalIife) June 7, 2018
this world is a beautiful place pic.twitter.com/UxGh9hH6WD
— Aww Club (@awwcuteness) June 15, 2018
he do the hop
📹: goyanggy pic.twitter.com/ZL03dcPLQ8
— Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) June 12, 2018
#HubbleFriday A ripple of bright blue gas threads through this galaxy like a misshapen lake system. The galaxy, IC 4870, contains an active galactic nucleus, an extremely luminous central region that can outshine the rest of the galaxy put together: https://t.co/TN1wDJJ42c pic.twitter.com/g9iVi3sZib
— Hubble (@NASAHubble) June 8, 2018
