There Is Other News Happening Out There! No, Really!

By Susie Madrak

There is a lot of news, and not all of it is Manafort- or Cohen-related. Our cable talking heads ran out of time, so we'll help you catch up.

But the really big news, as far as I'm concerned, is that CNN and MSNBC did not provide live coverage of the Trump rally in West Virginia last night. More like this, please!

