There Is Other News Happening Out There! No, Really!

There is a lot of news, and not all of it is Manafort- or Cohen-related. Our cable talking heads ran out of time, so we'll help you catch up.

But the really big news, as far as I'm concerned, is that CNN and MSNBC did not provide live coverage of the Trump rally in West Virginia last night. More like this, please!

Facebook said it has removed 652 fake accounts and pages associated with a new political influence campaign aimed at disrupting the midterms, the New York Times reports https://t.co/kRRt49MuMk — Axios (@axios) August 21, 2018

Elizabeth Warren has just proposed a new ethics bill that would ban members of Congress and White House staff from owning individual stocks. https://t.co/rohw64c7ER — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2018

JUST NOW: Lanny Davis told me that Michael Cohen is willing to testify in public, without immunity to any congressional committee.@RepGoodlatte? Trey Gowdy? Any interest? — John Berman (@JohnBerman) August 22, 2018

Eighteen months later, Duncan Hunter attacked Colin Kaepernick for disrespecting the troops. https://t.co/r7VQL0qBRk — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 22, 2018

Faced with one of the most damaging days of Donald Trump’s presidency, one of Trump’s chief defenders unwrapped a half-dozen counterarguments for why Michael Cohen’s plea deal, and Paul Manafort’s conviction, were all just a big nothing burger https://t.co/Zm4rbhMD18 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 22, 2018

Lanny Davis, @MichaelCohen212’s attorney just said under NO CIRCUMSTANCES would Michael Cohen accept a PARDON of any kind from @realDonaldTrump 😳 — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 22, 2018

This is a big deal: ‘Sham’ invoices concealed payments to Cohen https://t.co/8PdXFmliX0

It's possible the Trump Organization itself could be indicted. This happened AFTER Trump took office. — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) August 22, 2018

“You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic.... Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”



That's Lindsey Graham. In 1999. https://t.co/a3eH1hzMjY — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 22, 2018

10 Georgia counties with large black populations have closed polling places in 2018. Ally of Brian Kemp traveling state to "recommend polling place closures” @mjs_DC reports. This is outrageous https://t.co/Cpk1SC7gFN pic.twitter.com/SIFQ1xRlw4

Hardly the worst thing that happened to the WH today, but it looks like Trump’s endorsement couldn’t get Foster Friess over the finish line in #WYGov. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 22, 2018

Cohen goes from "taking a bullet" for the president to firing the shot. @realDonaldTrump attorney pleads guilty to 8 counts and is now willing to tell Mueller of "conspiracy to collude" with Russia and that President Trump knew all about it. #fox35 https://t.co/DcLA1qApsf — Bob Frier (@Fox35Bob) August 22, 2018

Republicans said the Obama campaign was working with ACORN to subvert democracy.



Because ACORN was registering voters. https://t.co/3q36m6Pt3Z — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) August 22, 2018

Marco’s current obsession: Going after President Sanchez Ceren & the FMLN, who’ve clearly been on his radar for a while. That timeline is evidence that ONE single lawmaker and his Miami posse are exercising excessive power over U.S. foreign policy & he’s completely unchallenged. pic.twitter.com/ZUUfpZUOWF — Camila (@CamilaYPatria) August 22, 2018

Trump's EPA says up to 1,630 Americans per year by 2030 will die prematurely under its power-plant plan https://t.co/mWAUK5UOgi via @bpolitics — Shelley Powers (@shelleypowers) August 22, 2018

Couldn't be clearer: GOP's 2018 midterm strategy—aided and abetted by a complicit right-wing media—will rely upon xenophobic fear-mongering to distract from the White House's rampant corruption and misconduct.https://t.co/GcRzQb538C — Reed F. Richardson (@reedfrich) August 22, 2018

Exhibit A: Day after Cohen-Manafort blockbuster news, right-wing media homepages putting heavy emphasis on changing the topic from Trump team corruption to anti-immigrant hysteria. pic.twitter.com/4nZfCS9LXr — Reed F. Richardson (@reedfrich) August 22, 2018

Joshua Spratt was assigned to a New York high school as a school resource officer with eight years of experience on the police force.



By the time he was indicted two years later, he was suspected of having sex with three teenage girls. https://t.co/tv9yXYoWxW — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 22, 2018

The Trump effect https://t.co/qXOQa3uf1o — Joe Thorndike (@jthorndike) August 22, 2018

We’ve entered the “everyone commits crimes” phase of the Trump disinformation campaign. https://t.co/J6f1uu2DJK — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 22, 2018

Tomi Lahren on Fox & Friends: "Can you imagine if we would sit here on Fox News and attack Michelle Obama for something that she was trying to do to better the country?" pic.twitter.com/99ujivPdYr — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) August 22, 2018

On a disastrous day in which “criminal” becomes attached to his name, #Trump’s twitter feed shields him - showering him with praise and distracting with unrelated conspiracy theories https://t.co/XtpdBjjfPc — David Beard (@dabeard) August 22, 2018

“I’m not just going to be the education governor. I’m going to be the PUBLIC education governor.” -@staceyabrams tonight at a fundraiser showing us all what it means to joyfully fight for the policies that Georgians need. #TurnGaBlue #TeamAbrams #gapol #BlueWave pic.twitter.com/x3nbQdixqJ — Kevin Lowery (@kevloweryphoto) August 22, 2018

Politico says Trump is close to announcing a NAFTA sub-deal with Mexico. Such a deal would be significant if it meant that NAFTA auto issues were resolved. But several difficult trilateral issues involving Canada would still be unresolved. https://t.co/m5vpribiZb — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 22, 2018

I will predict again that she will not run for re election. https://t.co/C1nQ7fs83b — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 22, 2018

A rare and sobering sight tonight in the Central Pacific, as Hurricane #Lane becomes only the 6th recorded Category 5 hurricane in this part of the Pacific, and the nearest to #Hawaii a Cat 5 hurricane has ever been observed. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/d8zLbVKjad — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) August 22, 2018