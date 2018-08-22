Here's Your Right Wing Media Meltdown Round Up

Welcome Back to Little Kremlin-on-the-Potomac...

Axios rounded up the headlines so I don’t have to; that said the NYPost probably wins the day:

And just for giggles, I remind all Scissorheads that Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine never, ever disappoints:

Entrepreneurs: Set the example and you’ll be a magnet for the right people. Great leaders determine the teams they assemble. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2014

Just for balance, here’s what Fox News is saying about yesterday (per Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources email thingie):

Here’s what the pro-Trump media is saying:

“NO COLLUSION:” There’s an intense focus on the idea that these felonies aren’t directly related to Russian interference in 2016, as if that’s the only real crime that exists. Some Trump boosters have reverted back to the “fruit of a poisoned tree” argument, claiming that these investigations started under politically partisan pretenses, so none of what’s found is fair game. “REAL AMERICANS DON’T CARE:” I haven’t seen many people saying this explicitly, but it’s been implied in multiple Fox News segments, including a chat on “The Five” that suggested Americans are more interested in the Tibbetts case. “THE MEDIA IS OVERREACTING:” This is a go-to move on days like today. Cue Alan Dershowitz on Tucker’s show: “Some stations are already playing the funeral music for President Trump, but this is much more complicated and much more nuanced.

In two courtrooms, within 60 minutes of each other, Prznint Stupid’s stupidest lawyer Michael Cohen (sorry Rudy!) pleaded guilty to multiple crimes and Prznint Stupid’s former campaign chairman and sharp-dressed man Paul Manafort became a felon.

Michael Cohen guilty plea to eight charges of felony fraud and campaign finance law violations came with a damning reveal: “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” he arranged hush money for a porn star and a former Playboy playmate “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said that candidate was Trump.

So far, I’d say the witches have collected the most pelts:

Convicted:

Paul Manafort

Plead Guilty:

Michael Cohen

Michael Flynn

Rick Gates

Alex van ver Zwaan

George Papadapalous

Indicted:

13 Russian Nationals

3 Russian Agencies

12 Russian Military/Intelligence Officers

Konstantine Kilmnik

Methinks that the Witches will be looking to add Junior Mints’ pelt to the collection on the wall, and they are saving room for the ugly orange pelt. Witches be good hunters.

Here is the un-sourced quote that rings true that came right after Rep. Hunter was indicted:

“The Republican Party looks like a criminal enterprise.”

And I will remind EVERYONE this is exactly the message that former/future Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said way back in spring:

Almost every week, we see new evidence of the Trump Administration’s culture of corruption, cronyism, and incompetence… You may know, you may not recall, but some may recall that in 2005, 2006, one of our mantras during the campaign was to drain the swamp, to end the Republican culture of cronyism, corruption and incompetence, and that is exactly what we did. The President has misappropriated that term of art ‘drain the swamp,’ and what does he do but have an Administration that is wallowing in it.

Word.

And we conclude with some date you might want to note: