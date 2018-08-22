Here's Your Right Wing Media Meltdown Round Up
Axios rounded up the headlines so I don’t have to; that said the NYPost probably wins the day:
And just for giggles, I remind all Scissorheads that Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine never, ever disappoints:
Entrepreneurs: Set the example and you’ll be a magnet for the right people. Great leaders determine the teams they assemble.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2014
Just for balance, here’s what Fox News is saying about yesterday (per Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources email thingie):
In two courtrooms, within 60 minutes of each other, Prznint Stupid’s stupidest lawyer Michael Cohen (sorry Rudy!) pleaded guilty to multiple crimes and Prznint Stupid’s former campaign chairman and sharp-dressed man Paul Manafort became a felon.
Michael Cohen guilty plea to eight charges of felony fraud and campaign finance law violations came with a damning reveal: “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” he arranged hush money for a porn star and a former Playboy playmate “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”
Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said that candidate was Trump.
So far, I’d say the witches have collected the most pelts:
Convicted:
- Paul Manafort
Plead Guilty:
- Michael Cohen
- Michael Flynn
- Rick Gates
- Alex van ver Zwaan
- George Papadapalous
Indicted:
- 13 Russian Nationals
- 3 Russian Agencies
- 12 Russian Military/Intelligence Officers
- Konstantine Kilmnik
Methinks that the Witches will be looking to add Junior Mints’ pelt to the collection on the wall, and they are saving room for the ugly orange pelt. Witches be good hunters.
Here is the un-sourced quote that rings true that came right after Rep. Hunter was indicted:
“The Republican Party looks like a criminal enterprise.”
And I will remind EVERYONE this is exactly the message that former/future Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said way back in spring:
Almost every week, we see new evidence of the Trump Administration’s culture of corruption, cronyism, and incompetence… You may know, you may not recall, but some may recall that in 2005, 2006, one of our mantras during the campaign was to drain the swamp, to end the Republican culture of cronyism, corruption and incompetence, and that is exactly what we did. The President has misappropriated that term of art ‘drain the swamp,’ and what does he do but have an Administration that is wallowing in it.
Word.
And we conclude with some date you might want to note:
- Mueller prosecutors said in a filing yesterday that Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is not yet ready to be sentenced, “a sign that Flynn’s cooperation with investigators is continuing,” per AP.
- Aug. 29: Deadline for U.S. “to decide whether it wants to retry the 10 counts that were declared a mistrial,” per N.Y. Times.
- Sept. 17: Manafort goes on trial in D.C. “on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering, witness tampering and making false statements,” per AP.
- Dec. 12: Cohen will be sentenced. “The government calculated the sentencing guidelines at from 51 to 63 months and the defense put them at 46 to 57 months,” per N.Y. Times.
- No sentencing date has been set for Manafort.
