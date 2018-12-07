Re: Mueller, There Is No 'Plan B' Or 'Plan A' At White House

[Above: July 2017, Trump walks right by his own limousine and has to be redirected.]

According to The Atlantic, the Fourth Reich has no plan for how to deal with Mr. Mueller’s report on the Little Kremlin-on-the-Potomac matter when he releases it, mostly because they realize that Comrade Prznint is nuts and won’t follow any instructions anyway, to why bother?

But while most organizations, political or otherwise, might take the time to prepare for this kind of slow-moving train, the Trump White House is all but winging it. According to a half-dozen current and former White House officials, the administration has no plans in place for responding to the special counsel’s findings—save for expecting a Twitter spree.

Jeebus, take the wheel!

Attempting to plan “would mean you would have to have an honest conversation about what might be coming,” a former senior White House official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, told me.

Well, that ain’t gonna happen, so improvisation it is! I almost feel sorry for Wrong-Again Rudy. Almost.

Trump just said Rudy Giuliani's report responding to Mueller's findings is already 87 pages long.



I've obtained a copy of Rudy's report. It consists of 87 pages that all say this: pic.twitter.com/zOq6biHWg3 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 7, 2018

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors