'Russia? What's A Russia?' Asks Every Trump Associate Ever Under Oath

Nicolle Wallace was digging into the lies Wednesday — a topic that drives her mad, understandably so. She and her panel were stringing together the remarkable consistencies about the lies told by Trump and those in his orbit regarding the 2016 presidential election, which is the subject of Bob Mueller's investigation. They all lied about Russia: their contacts with Russians, the topics of their conversations with Russians, the nature of their business interests in Russia, on and on and on...if it had to do with Russia, you can guarantee anyone related to Trump's campaign has lied about it. Even if they DID NOT HAVE TO lie about it, as in the case of Michael Flynn.

So Harry Litman, tie this together for me the way an investigator and a prosecutor would tie together the reporting Ken and Carol are talking about, the idea all of these people -- and this is their own branding, they describe their campaign and Donald Trump's candidacy as the gang that couldn't have colluded because we couldn't collude with our press office. Let me put this up. Michael Cohen pursued business deals on Trump's behalf. Trump Tower Moscow. Lied about it to Congress. Donald Trump, Jr. Discussed sanctions with the Russian agent in a room full of Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton. Later lied about it and got a bunch of White House aides to lie about it as well, saying it was about adoptions. July and August, Paul Manafort discussed policy with the Russian operatives that we're talking about today. Konstantin Kilimnik and others, lied about it to Mueller. These hearings are all about, as Carol and Ken have said, those lies. And December 2016 Flynn, who had every right, every right as an incoming National Security Adviser to talk about sanctions policy, did so, and then lied about it. What does that look like to investigators, Harry?

Well, Tuesday, to anyone who watched the news, it looked like Mueller was extremely interested in that August 2nd meeting with Kilimnik that Paul Manafort lied about, not to mention the fact that the meeting took place at the Grand Havana Room. Oh, the Grand Havana Room, you say? That's the one at 666 Fifth Avenue, isn't it? Atop the building owned by Jared Kushner? Why, yes. Yes, THAT Grand Havana Room. But let's not get off-track, shall we?



↓ Story continues below ↓ Prosecutors have alleged that among the false statements Manafort made to investigators during his interviews in recent months were key lies about the Aug. 2 meeting and other interactions with Kilimnik. Manafort’s lawyers have acknowledged he gave incomplete and sometimes conflicting information during 12 interviews and two sessions in front of a grand jury. But they said he did not intend to lie, but was instead confused and at times forgetful.

And Wednesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Manafort had, indeed lied, to prosecutors, and as a result, his plea agreement was null and void.

Ouch. That's gonna hurt come sentencing time next month. I can't wait to hear Nicolle talking about THAT today.