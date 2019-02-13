Manafort Plea Deal Tossed After Judge Agrees He Lied

Late breaking news coming out of DC: Paul Manafort's plea deal is toast and he now faces significantly more prison time than initially thought. Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Manafort "intentionally made multiple false statements to the FBI, the Office of Special Counsel and the grand jury concerning matters that were material to the investigation."

JUST IN: Judge finds that MANAFORT intentionally made false statements to MUELLER after agreeing to cooperate & that "the Office of Special Counsel is no longer bound by its obligations under the plea agreement, including its promise to support a reduction of the offense level…" pic.twitter.com/UAZsPd6x0C — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 13, 2019

Mueller initially charged that Manafort lied about five distinct areas. The judge determined that he had lied about three, rendering his plea deal "void".

A breakdown of the five areas:

Did he lie about the nature of payments made by Firm A to the law firm: Yes Did he lie about Kilimnick's role in the obstruction of justice conspiracy: No Did he lie about material matters pertaining to his interactions with Kilimnick: Yes Did he lie about material matters relating to another DOJ investigation: Yes Did he lie about contact with the administration: No

Rick Wilson summarized it nicely:

Manafort just learned where he will spend every single day for the rest of his life.



P-R-I-S-O-N. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 13, 2019

Ari Melber breaks it down with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the clip above.