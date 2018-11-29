BREAKING: Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty In Mueller Plea Deal

Big, big news this morning with lots of moving parts.

Michael Cohen entered a plea agreement with the Mueller investigation this morning related to the Russia investigation.

"This could be big. Here's why," former U.S. prosecutor Glen Kirshner told Stephanie Ruehl on MSNBC.

"Cohen we know in August pled guilty to eight counts. Two of them directly implicated the president as what I will say as a de facto unindicted co-conspirator in these campaign finance violations for paying off a porn star and a Playboy Playmate. We already know Michael Cohen has implicated the president directly in court under oath when he entered his plea. This now coming in a separate case where he's going to go in and plead guilty again. It's not just a Southern District of New York case. That suggests to me, i think we can infer, this could very well be a conspiracy obstruction piece. Sounds like we'll know soon when those court documents drop. I have a feeling this could spell some real trouble on the Russia investigation front."

BREAKING: Michael Cohen names the president in court involving Moscow project, and discussions that he alleges continued into 2017. @Tom_Winter explains after attending the court hearing this morning. https://t.co/6VteqRXgoD pic.twitter.com/iw9Mld32KV — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 29, 2018

Michael Cohen plea documents (via CNN)



1. Moscow Project deal lasted until into Summer 2016

2. Cohen discussed deal more than three times with candidate Trump

3. Cohen briefed Trump family members

4. Cohen took steps in contemplation of Trump’s travel to Russia — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 29, 2018

This is potentially huge. ABC reports Cohen to plead guilty to lying to Congress (lying to Congress almost never gets prosecuted, and this could be VERY bad news for others in the Russia probe if they didn't tell the truth on the Hill) https://t.co/pIGDhsV09A — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) November 29, 2018

What may worry the president more aren't the specific lies Cohen is now admitting to but what cooperation with Mueller as a result of this plea deal means: any conversations he had with Cohen are all fair game now.

>> @JeffreyToobin: "Why? Why was Donald Trump so solicitous of Russia? Michael Cohen's statements here suggest the reason was MONEY. The reason was, Donald Trump had business interests with Russia during the 2016 campaign." pic.twitter.com/RpFMInDdBx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2018