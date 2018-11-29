BREAKING: Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty In Mueller Plea Deal

Big, big news this morning with lots of moving parts.
Michael Cohen entered a plea agreement with the Mueller investigation this morning related to the Russia investigation.
"This could be big. Here's why," former U.S. prosecutor Glen Kirshner told Stephanie Ruehl on MSNBC.
"Cohen we know in August pled guilty to eight counts. Two of them directly implicated the president as what I will say as a de facto unindicted co-conspirator in these campaign finance violations for paying off a porn star and a Playboy Playmate. We already know Michael Cohen has implicated the president directly in court under oath when he entered his plea. This now coming in a separate case where he's going to go in and plead guilty again. It's not just a Southern District of New York case. That suggests to me, i think we can infer, this could very well be a conspiracy obstruction piece. Sounds like we'll know soon when those court documents drop. I have a feeling this could spell some real trouble on the Russia investigation front."
