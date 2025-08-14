GOP Senator Won't Wear Seatbelt Due To Fear Of DC Carjacking

Sen. Markwayne Mullin... willing to go through his windshield to own the libs. Mullin likes to paint himself as some sort of tough guy, but apparently now he's afraid of his own shadow while driving through a big city.
Mullin is just another Trump suck-up, who's willing to say anything to cover for Dear Leader, and he did it again during an interview this Wednesday on Fox, with guest host Brian Kilmeade filling in for Laura Ingraham.
After lying about the crime rates in Washington DC to try to justify Trump sending the National Guard there, Mullin told Kilmeade he won't wear a seatbelt in DC because he's so afraid of car jackings:
“If you look at car theft only, if Washington, D.C. was a state, Washington, D.C. would be three times higher than any other state,” Mullin said. “And we’re talking about a city. And we’re comparing it to full states.”
The senator then explained that while driving in the nation’s capital, he violates its seatbelt ordinance because he wants to be able to “exit in a hurry” if he is carjacked:
And by the way, I’m not joking when I say this. I drive around in Washington, D.C. in my jeep and, yes, I do drive myself. And I don’t buckle up. And the reason why I don’t buckle up, and people can say whatever they want to, they can raise their eyebrows at me, again, is because of carjacking.
I don’t wanna be stuck in my vehicle when I need to exit in a hurry because I got a seat belt around me. And I wear my seat belt all the time, but in Washington, D.C., I do not because it is so prevalent of carjacking. And I don’t want the same thing happen to me what’s happened to a lot of people that work on The Hill.
In Washington, D.C., the use of seatbelts is mandatory while driving. The fine for not wearing one is $50.
