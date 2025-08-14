GOP Senator Won't Wear Seatbelt Due To Fear Of DC Carjacking

Sen. Markwayne Mullin... willing to go through his windshield to own the libs.
By HeatherAugust 14, 2025

Sen. Markwayne Mullin... willing to go through his windshield to own the libs. Mullin likes to paint himself as some sort of tough guy, but apparently now he's afraid of his own shadow while driving through a big city.

Mullin is just another Trump suck-up, who's willing to say anything to cover for Dear Leader, and he did it again during an interview this Wednesday on Fox, with guest host Brian Kilmeade filling in for Laura Ingraham.

After lying about the crime rates in Washington DC to try to justify Trump sending the National Guard there, Mullin told Kilmeade he won't wear a seatbelt in DC because he's so afraid of car jackings:

“If you look at car theft only, if Washington, D.C. was a state, Washington, D.C. would be three times higher than any other state,” Mullin said. “And we’re talking about a city. And we’re comparing it to full states.”

The senator then explained that while driving in the nation’s capital, he violates its seatbelt ordinance because he wants to be able to “exit in a hurry” if he is carjacked:

And by the way, I’m not joking when I say this. I drive around in Washington, D.C. in my jeep and, yes, I do drive myself. And I don’t buckle up. And the reason why I don’t buckle up, and people can say whatever they want to, they can raise their eyebrows at me, again, is because of carjacking.

I don’t wanna be stuck in my vehicle when I need to exit in a hurry because I got a seat belt around me. And I wear my seat belt all the time, but in Washington, D.C., I do not because it is so prevalent of carjacking. And I don’t want the same thing happen to me what’s happened to a lot of people that work on The Hill.

In Washington, D.C., the use of seatbelts is mandatory while driving. The fine for not wearing one is $50.



image

— Yon Yonson (@chrisheinze.bsky.social) August 13, 2025 at 8:14 PM

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon