GOP Senator Won't Wear Seatbelt Due To Fear Of DC Carjacking

Sen. Markwayne Mullin... willing to go through his windshield to own the libs. Mullin likes to paint himself as some sort of tough guy, but apparently now he's afraid of his own shadow while driving through a big city.

Mullin is just another Trump suck-up, who's willing to say anything to cover for Dear Leader, and he did it again during an interview this Wednesday on Fox, with guest host Brian Kilmeade filling in for Laura Ingraham.

After lying about the crime rates in Washington DC to try to justify Trump sending the National Guard there, Mullin told Kilmeade he won't wear a seatbelt in DC because he's so afraid of car jackings: