Mullin Takes Cheap Shot At Tlaib And Omar To Justify Trump Not Briefing Congress

Sen. Markwayne Mullin lashed out at Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar when attempting to justify Trump refusing to brief Congress before bombing Iran.

During a portion of a lengthy interview on this Saturday's Fox & Friends Weekend, where Mullin was parroting Trump's lies about why the strikes were supposedly necessary, Brian Kilmeade asked Mullin about Congress had been briefed.

Here's the exchange between the two following Kilmeade bashing British Prime Minister Kier Starmer for refusing to allow the US to use one of their bases

KILMEADE: Well, Starmer said flat out, can't use our bases, including Diego Garcia, which we specifically asked for. And the president picked up the phone and asked him. And that that guy hanging on by a thread, this should finish him, I hope. Senator, let's talk about it. [...] He's absolutely awful.

Senator, when you look at being briefed in the Senate, I know you're not in the gang of eight, but you're tight with the White House. Do you feel as though your men and women have been briefed on the Senate side and knew about the gravity of this operation?

MULLIN: Well, I know Congress has been briefed as a whole. I mean, the president had to hold this very tight, and so there was a circle of individuals that need to know that are in the... have the ability to make decisions.

But you have people like, honestly, Tlaib and Omar, that you can't brief Congress as a whole because those individuals like that, you just simply can't trust.

However, I do believe as we move forward with the operations and how the operations are moving forward, I believe that the secretary will come to... either be Rubio or secretary Hegseth or maybe both, will be coming to Congress and doing a classified briefing as a whole for everybody.

But you got to understand this operation was very obviously you can tell very well coordinated. The timing was very important. It wasn't actually what I would say intimate but at the same time, the president was really wanting Witkoff to be able to get a deal.

Wednesday, some of our Arab nations reached out to me wanting to come to have an urgent meeting. their message was that the Ayatollah wanted to go back to the Bush nuclear deal, which I told them it wasn't going to happen, that we weren't going to allow them to enrich to be able to have the ability to get a nuclear weapon because we can't trust them.

And they said, well, what if he continues? And I said, well, it'll probably be suicidal for him. And they got the message very clear at that point, which I felt like it was interesting that they reached out to me to have that conversation.

They wanted they wanted to go around Witkoff and directly have a message or a meeting with the president, which I said I wasn't going to help set up.

So they knew something was happened. They knew the Ayatollah was looking for looking for a more time to continue to do their... to build their nuclear weapons. But the Arab nations that I spoke to, I felt like I was trying to do his bidding, but this is ultimately the outcome.

But we wasn't looking, absolutely wasn't looking for regime change, but because we can't trust the Ayatollah, the Ayatollah's life is hanging on by a thread at this point.

And this is why I spoke directly to the Iranian people that this is your time. This is your time to get your country back.

You were sold maybe a bill of goods that were worthless in 1978, leading up to 79 to the overthrow of the Shah. You are a western country that we had great relationships with. You had more women in the professional workforce than even the American people did. You had more women elected to government offices than the American people did. We want to see the greatness of Iran again and we're there to help you, but you've got to fight for your country.