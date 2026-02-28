Leader Of 'Board Of Peace' Starts His War With Iran

Trump started bombings in Iran while you were sleeping.
By Red PainterFebruary 28, 2026

Without securing Congressional authority, Trump has started bombing Iran with one of the goals being forced regime change.

This is also a clear distraction from the Epstein Files.

Trump declared war in a 3am video (I think from Mar-a-Lago) while he wore a white USA hat low on his brow.

Trump has posted an 8-minute video to Truth Social announcing "major combat operations in Iran."

"It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon."

(Video 1/3)

Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T07:46:12.801Z

Many world leaders support this:

My statement on Iran-related hostilities in the Middle East:

Mark Carney (@mark-carney.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T12:31:32.929Z

#BREAKING 🚨 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed the strikes from the US and Israel against Iran

"We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security"

6 News Australia (@6newsau.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T09:53:07.140Z

Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine:

“Ukraine supports the people of Iran, not the regime.”

Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T10:24:57.199Z

There have reportedly been explosions in middle east countries where America has military bases, including Qatar and Bahrain.

The first deaths announced from the US-Israeli strikes on Iran: dozens of school girls. They hit an elementary school in Hormozgan.

Negin Owliaei (@neginowl.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T11:35:48.459Z

aje.news/p4rw7y?updat...
Reported here.

Negin Owliaei (@neginowl.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T11:42:02.758Z

Iran is the largest sponsor of terrorism in the world. Regime change might ultimately be a good thing for the world and for the people of that country.

We will update this post as news breaks.

Uh.

emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T13:16:19.588Z

