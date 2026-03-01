Bloodthirsty Mark Levin: Attack On Iran Should Unify The Country

Fox News host Mark Levin celebrated Trump and Israel's assault on Iran with gleeful exuberance and claimed the country should be "celebrating."

Read the fucking room.

The people of the United States have no interest in starting another war in the Middle East. Period. Yes, we have warmongers like Mark Levin and others but they make up a very small minority.

The MAGA cult that supports Trump are as anti-war as it gets, and Trump promised he would never start a war.

Levin spent a lot of time denigrating anyone who thinks that Congress declares war and not Demented Donald. Justin Amash explains why Levin is an idiot and Trump violated the War Powers Resolution.



LEVIN: The president has every bit of constitutional legal authority to do exactly what he is doing. And by the way, notice who took out Khomeini, who's taking out the leadership, who's assassinating them? The Israelis. Why? Because it's a question under American law whether you can do it. So they're very careful. This has been lawyered.

Just because President Netanyahu claimed Israel took out Khomeini doesn't mean they did it. Or they weren't helped by the US.

Executive Order 12333 clearly states, "No person employed by or acting on behalf of the United States government shall engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination."

Levin then whined with his high pitched, nasal voice that Democrats were undermining Trump and the military for speaking out against this atrocity.

LEVIN: What the Democrats are doing is they're looking for any possibility to do what? To sabotage our military, the commander in chief, and this country as we are successfully waging, successfully waging a war against a tyrant who's killed over a thousand Americans, maimed thousands of Americans, wanted nuclear weapons to blow us off the face of the earth.

Levin makes believe he is an authority on the US Constitution, but somehow forgets about the 1st Amendment to appease his blood lust.

It's not only Democrats that are rightfully speaking out. Many Republicans and those in the MAGA cult are speaking out and are enraged by Trump's betrayal.

Levin tops himself off by making an absurd statement about unification.

LEVIN: We should be celebrating this. If this isn't to unite us, what the hell is going to?

The action Trump could make that has zero chance of uniting the country was to start a war with Iran. Even if, God forbid, suicide bombers attack us within the country, it will not be like after 9/11. The country learned hard and costly lessons in blood and treasure from Bush's mistakes.

Trump will be blamed for all US casualties seen and unforeseen by his attack on Iran.

Many Americans see this action as a wag-the-dog move by Trump to deflect from his failed policies, disastrous poll numbers, and the Trump-Epstein files

First and foremost, what will unite us is when the Democratic party has a blue wave in the midterms and takes back Congress, so the county can have a co-equal branch of government that adds leadership and oversight again.

Second, when Trump and the MAGA cult are out of office and we have responsible adults back in charge.