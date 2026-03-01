C-SPAN Caller Filets Trump For Trying To Distract From Epstein Files

C-SPAN caller Willie from Georgia hit the nail on the head with what we're witnessing now. Sadly there's very little mention of this from most of our ambulance chasing mainstream media.

The caller first went after Trump for launching the attack from "rat infested" Mar-a-Lago, before laying into him for attacking Iran in order to distract from the Epstein files:

C-SPAN CALLER: I witnessed Obama in the Situation Room when he took out the terrorist Osama bin Laden, and he had all the war generals and all the staff around him. I witnessed George Bush in the Situation Room.

Today, we witnessed the president down in Mar-a-Lago and then rat infested home with people around him not doing it.

At least George Bush had George Tenet, had Condoleezza Rice, had Rumsfeld, had Cheney. He had um Colin Powell. He had his central staff around him, and he had people of color in the room with him.

This is the most racist... this is the most disregard for humanity president in the history of the United States of America.

This gentleman had distracted all concept of Epstein because there was something coming out about him and a young girl. So he decided to go bomb a country.

Just told us in June that he obliterated the whole Iran stockpile. There'll never be a weapons of mass destruction no more. What provoked him to go at the time that you played a few minutes ago about the negotiating on Friday with the Iranians and the United States?

And the gentleman said, we have reached a major accomplishment. What gave him the right to go bomb them people? Just bomb them because Epstein files.

This is not a moment of weapons that's gonna destroy the American people. We've heard this over and over and over again.

I'll say this again. And C-SPAN had been... one of my most important reasons for calling C-SPAN because my voice can be heard around the world. And I thank y'all so much for your commentary.

But let me tell you this. This president here have turned back the tide, have turned back the country, have turned back everything that we supposed to be.

War is supposed to be an act of Congress.