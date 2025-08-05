C-SPAN Caller: Epstein 'Alive' And Trump Jealous Because He's 'Better Looking'

A C-SPAN caller floated a theory that Jeffrey Epstein was alive and that President Donald Trump was jealous because the sex offender was "better looking."

During Saturday's edition of Washington Journal, a caller named Richard offered his thoughts on Trump's Epstein scandal.

"I'm talking about Epstein," Richard Said. "You remember that guy? I believe with his kind of money, he probably set this up and had somebody else burnt, and I think he's alive somewhere."

"Trump, I think he's a bit jealous of Epstein because Epstein was a better-looking guy," the caller added.