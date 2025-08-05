C-SPAN Caller: Epstein 'Alive' And Trump Jealous Because He's 'Better Looking'

A C-SPAN caller floated a theory that Jeffrey Epstein was alive and that President Donald Trump was jealous because the sex offender was "better looking."
By David EdwardsAugust 5, 2025

During Saturday's edition of Washington Journal, a caller named Richard offered his thoughts on Trump's Epstein scandal.

"I'm talking about Epstein," Richard Said. "You remember that guy? I believe with his kind of money, he probably set this up and had somebody else burnt, and I think he's alive somewhere."

"Trump, I think he's a bit jealous of Epstein because Epstein was a better-looking guy," the caller added.

