MAGA Host Rages At WSJ Report: Trump 'Doesn't Doodle' Because He's 'Pretty Old'

Pro-MAGA Newsmax host T.W. Shannon said he was "ticked off" after the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had once sent Jeffrey Epstein a doodle of a naked woman with a note about a "wonderful secret."

"The president doesn't doodle, the president doesn't make drawings, and the fact that the left is just trying to make a story out of this," Shannon complained on Sunday.

"Well, and he doesn't type either," co-host Betsy McCaughey chimed in.

"Yeah, he doesn't type," Shannon agreed. "I mean, he doesn't email. I mean, this is a president who's pretty old."

"But it's bugging me that the left is just creating stories at this point. They're just making it up."

According to the Journal's reporting, Ghislaine Maxwell collected the letter from Trump ahead of Epstein's 50th birthday.

"I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women," Trump told the paper. "It's not my language. It's not my words."