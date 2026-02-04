Steve Bannon Demands Trump Send In Military To Nationalize Elections

Pardoned felon and Jeffrey Epstein pal Steve Bannon used the pretext of immigration to demand that Trump nationalize all elections by sending in the 82nd and 101st Airborne and implementing the Insurrection Act to usurp the US Constitution.

Bannon is no newbie when it comes to treason since he was one of the orchestrators of an actual insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The GOP understands that they face a blowout in the 2026 midterm elections, so Trump and his henchmen are trying to come up with another effort to undermine the US Constitution and law by sending in the military on US soil to overthrow the entire election process in the US.

BANNON: On the 250th birthday, when we are the most powerful nation on earth, we freed more people than anybody worth, we created more wealth for folks than anywhere on earth, that we would have allowed 15 to 25 million foreigners into the country to live on the public dole and to vote and change the direction of the country with a Marxist-jihadist party, what would they tell you? What would they say to you? Forget about even the future generations that we owe to bequeath this republic to them, as we sought it even better, go back to every patriot's grave, back to the beginning, and tell me what you're going to tell them. We have a moral obligation and duty to do this. This is not about politics in the midterms. Let me repeat, we have a moral obligation to drive every illegal alien invader out of this nation. I don't give a damn what Wall Street says about it, I don't care what corporate America says about it, I don't care what the tech bros say about it, and I certainly don't care what Rachel Maddow and the Marxist media that defended this and lied about it when it was happening, you think now we're supposed to kowtow to? So here's the unprecedented cooperation we're going to give them, none, zero. All of them got to go and President Trump has to nationalize the election, you got to put not just, I think, ICE, you got to call up the 82nd and 101st Airborne on the Insurrection Act, you got to get around every poll and make sure only people with IDs, people are actually registered to vote, and people that are United States citizens vote in this election, full stop, we will not accept anything less.

Whatever harebrained idea Trump vomits up in one of his disassembled rambles, the MAGA cult responds by demanding it should happen.

Posse Comitatus be damned.

This is treason.

We all understand that Trump loves sending in the military against Americans on US soil, especially in blue states.

A US president cannot use the Insurrection Act as a form of martial law to take over a state's right of holding elections embedded in Article 1 Section 4 of the US Constitution

As the 2026 midterm elections close in, the MAGA is fearful of the outcome; they've become so desperate to try anything, even openly calling for treason.

Pretending undocumented workers are voting by the millions, which undermines the entire US election process, is more flimsy than Mike Lindell's election fraud claims.