Roger Stone Urges Trump To Impose Martial Law, Arrest Enemies After Election

Well, folks, the usual suspects are out there, pounding the drums for civil war and an authoritarian crackdown. One of the more prominent names is Roger Stone. Chris Hayes talked about it last night on All In.

"Roger Stone is not just any old associate of the president," he said.

"He is his longest serving political adviser. He played a critical role in his election publicly and behind the scenes. He led the conspiracy campaign about Hillary Clinton's health. He also amplified Russian disinformation and even foretold in public on Alex Jones' radio show that "big secret documents" were going to leak.

STONE: The Clinton campaign narrative that the Russian favor Donald Trump and the Russians are leaking this information, this is inoculation because as you said earlier, they know what is coming and it is devastating. Let's remember that their defense to all of the Clinton Foundation scandals has been not, we didn't do it, has been, you have no proof. yes, but you have no proof. Well, I think Julian Assange has that proof, and I think he's going to furnish it to the American people.

"Oh, wow. Look at that. Roger Stone previewed that to the American people and then it happened. And last year he was convicted of lying to Congress precisely about his role as a go-between with Julian Assange and Wikileaks," Hayes said.

"Now, two months ago, the president took a serious political risk to commute his associate's own prison sentence. The guy that lied to cover up what he was doing on the president's behalf that got commuted by the president. And that was after William Barr interfered to reduce Stone's sentence. Okay. So today we're learning the Justice Department's internal watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding Roger Stone's sentencing and the attorney general stepping in to interfere. But in the interim, Roger Stone remains a free man. I mean, he's still speaking out in public. He's out and it's worth paying attention to what he's saying now, just about exactly four years after he was, you know, saying what he was saying last time.

"Most recently he told Alex Jones again that the president should seize power by force and basically end the American democratic experiment."

STONE: We can prove voter fraud in the absentees right now. Send federal marshals to the Clark County Board of Elections, Mr. President. It is all there. I don't want to overplay the facts here, but if someone will study the president's authority in the Insurrection Act, his ability to impose the martial law if there is widespread cheating, he will have the authority to arrest Zuckerberg, to arrest Tim Cook, to arrest the Clintons, to arrest anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity. Force will be met with force. That's the way this is going to have to work. It's really unfortunate.

"Okay. So Roger Stone, again, not just some random crank, the president's closest political adviser, saying the president should impose martial law and start an armed coup to take over the country. That's happening as his long-time ally and a Trump protégé at the Department of Health and Human Services, as we told you at the beginning of the show, is telling people to buy ammunition," Hayes said.

"Roger Stone is notoriously and proudly a cheater. He has a tattoo of Dick Nixon on his back. And the president is a cheater. Cheating is what they are up to now. And someone who witnessed that cheating firsthand, who sacrificed his career to tell the truth about it is now breaking his silence. that's next."