Oops! Washington Post: Roger Stone Talked About Wikileaks Emails In 2016

We now know why Sam Nunberg, Roger Stone's protege, looked so pale when he left his hours-long interview with the federal grand jury. He was one of two people who knew Roger Stone was in touch with Julian Assange.

If the Post has this information, you can be sure Bob Mueller has it, too. Via the Washington Post:

In the spring of 2016, longtime political operative Roger Stone had a phone conversation that would later seem prophetic, according to the person on the other end of the line. Stone, an informal adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, said he had learned from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that his organization had obtained emails that would torment senior Democrats such as John Podesta, then campaign chairman for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

It was not yet publicly known that the DNC and John Podesta had been hacked, so this is not good at all for Stone. And there's more: He also told ... Sam Nunberg. (Guess that's why he didn't want to testify, huh.)

Stone told the Post he was just kidding,

"He said he only recalled having one conversation with anyone in which he alluded to meeting the WikiLeaks founder — a comment he said he made as a joke to a long-winded Nunberg. “I wish him no ill will, but Sam can manically and persistently call you,” Stone said, recalling that Nunberg had called him on a Friday to ask about his plans for the weekend. “I said, ‘I think I will go to London for the weekend and meet with Julian Assange.’ It was a joke, a throwaway line to get him off the phone. The idea that I would meet with Assange undetected is ridiculous on its face.’’’

I'm sure Bob Mueller can figure it all out.

Also in @NBCFirstRead: With the WaPo report about Roger Stone's contacts with Julian Assange in 2016, here's a timeline on how WikiLeaks affected the '16 race https://t.co/4usu5NBOgH pic.twitter.com/yPWM4efUHP — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 13, 2018

This is extremely serious if proven, as it speaks directly to the deliberate collusion question. If Stone was aware of Russian hacking/Wikileaks documents, it’s hard to imagine he didn’t tell people in Trump world. And there’s a lot of evidence Stone knew. https://t.co/t8PWYIGsuk

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 13, 2018

Wow, what a coincidence that the House GOP’s perfunctory declaration the the Team Trump didn’t collide w/Russia comes out hours before the WashPost reports Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime political adviser, told two people he talked w/Assange before the Podesta emails were released — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 13, 2018

Roger Stone had publicly lied about this numerous times. Just FYI. https://t.co/uGpAE9CAb8 — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) March 13, 2018