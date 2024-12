The Festivus skit from Seinfeld is one of the best holiday skits ever done, right after the WKRP Turkey Drop. But alas, for most of us, the holiday has drawn to an end and soon it will be time to put the aluminum pole back into the crawlspace until next year. We hope you had a good one and that you accomplished your feats of strength well.

As for me, let's just say that it was a good year for grievances. I should be done some time in January.

Open thread below...