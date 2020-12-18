Politics
Lyin' Mike Flynn Urges Trump To Impose Martial Law For Election Do-Over

Flynn believes Trump "could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these voting machines," he told Newsmax host Greg Kelly.
By Susie Madrak
by Susie Madrak
Good old Mike Flynn is at it again! His favorite hobby is sedition, and he sure is embracing it with gusto.

During an appearance on Newsmax last night, he told Greg Kelly that Trump has “military capabilities” to force election do-overs in some states. You know, the ones that didn't vote for you-know-who?

“There is no way in the world we are going to be able to move forward as a nation. He could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these machines, on his order,” Flynn said, referring to the nutty conspiracy theory about Dominion voting machines.

“He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states. I mean, it’s not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.”

There you go! Why not use it to keep holding elections until the giant Man Baby finally gets the result he wants?

According to Wikipedia, the times it was used include:

New Orleans during the Battle of New Orleans; after major disasters, such as the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, or during riots, such as the Omaha race riot of 1919 or the 1920 Lexington riots; local leaders declared martial law to protect themselves from mob violence, such as Nauvoo, Illinois, during the Illinois Mormon War, or Utah during the Utah War; or in response to chaos associated with protests and rioting, such as the 1934 West Coast waterfront strike, in Hawaii after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and during the Civil Rights Movement in response to the Cambridge riot of 1963.

Nothing in there about hurt fee-fees, but there's always a first time, right?

