Trump Flying Around In Jeffery Epstein's Old Jet

There's just something so perfect about all this. Either the Trump campaign doesn't bother to vet details such as this or they just don't care. And no it's not the infamous 'Lolita Express' that Epstein used to fly the rich and powerful around to have sex with underage girls. That was a much larger Boeing 727 and this is a smaller Gulfstream G550.

Source: View from the Wing

After former President Trump lost the 2020 election, he no longer had access to Air Force One and his private Boeing 757 was left in disrepair. At the time I wrote that if you wanted to know when he was ready to run again, just watch his private private plane which has gold-plated everything down to the seat belts.

When he announced his candidacy for President seven years ago, he claimed to be worth $10 billion (though self-reported election filings suggested wealth one-eighth that). Yet he asked his small donors to pay for repairs on the plane, registration N757AF, which had been stored at Newburgh-Stewart airport in New York.

The Trump 757, once owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, made an emergency landing last week, diverting while the candidate was en route to a fundraiser. The campaign now continues on a Gulfstream G550.

The 16-passenger, 2008 model aircraft, was acquired by Epstein in 2013 and was used primarily to fly between Palm Beach, Manhattan, Paris and the US Virgin Islands. Here are redacted customs records for the aircraft. While it was the aircraft used by Epstein prior to his final arrest and death, it was not the ‘Lolita Express’ which was an older Boeing 727.

While an aircraft that was sold during the pandemic, and available for charter, it seems like a great failure of vetting by the Trump campaign not just because of Epstein’s history (and the nefarious uses of the aircraft itself) but because of Trump’s own past association with Epstein – associations which, to be clear, were notoriously bipartisan.

On the other hand, the continued market for use of the aircraft meant that it could be sold – creating proceeds which could ultimately be available to Epstein’s victims. In some sense maybe the Trump campaign is helping to fund Epstein’s restitution?