House Judiciary Committee To Investigate Epstein's Death

Strategic hire AG Bill ‘Low’ Barr, who oversees the Bureau of Prisons, was shocked. Shocked I say, and admitted “serious irregularities” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan are at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide while under their lock-and-key.

Subsequently, the FBI is investigating his death, and DOJ’s internal watchdog will investigate it as well. We understand that the untrustworthy Mr. Barr has even sprung for a new Mystical Ouija Board, rather like a having fresh deck of cards in an Atlantic City casino.

OK, two different internal DOJ investigations might help (haha, I jest!), but what might instill confidence is an aggressive congressional investigation of Epstein’s death.

So imagine my surprise when Tiger Beat on the Potomac (aka Politico, thanks Charlie Pierce!) morning email thingie alerted us that House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia have sent a letter to Hugh Hurwitz, the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons, inquiring about Jeffrey Epstein’s death allegedly by suicide.

NEW: Chairman @RepJerryNadler & Ranking Member Collins sent a letter to the Bureau of Prisons to demand answers after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead from an apparent suicide while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. https://t.co/6kPDPUwkAJ pic.twitter.com/1Sl5Wdv8ru — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) August 12, 2019

Politico summarizes the letter thusly:

“Among the nearly two-dozen questions they want answered: How was Epstein monitored while on suicide watch and not on suicide watch? Was there any surveillance video of his jail cell? And why was Epstein removed from suicide watch? “The apparent suicide of this high-profile and — if allegations are proven to be accurate — particularly reprehensible individual while in the federal government’s custody demonstrates severe miscarriages of or deficiencies in inmate protocol and has allowed the deceased to ultimately evade facing justice,” Nadler and Collins wrote.”

CNN:

“The House Judiciary Committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein at a New York jail, asking the Bureau of Prisons a host of questions about Epstein’s apparent suicide…“The House Judiciary Committee’s demand for information comes as Attorney General William Barr announced Saturday that the FBI and the Justice Department’s internal watchdog would investigate Epstein’s death.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Epstein’s victims deserve justice, and Epstein may have taken evidence about co-conspirators, predators, and methods with him to his grave. Yes, suicides in jail happen and don’t all get a congressional investigation, but this seems different.

In an age of Prznint Tabloid—who loves a good and distracting conspiracy theory—it is inevitable that millions of Americans cannot believe the official story, so I’m really glad that Nadler & Co. are moving on this.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors: "Epstein-Barr Syndrome."