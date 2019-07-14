Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

An Open Letter To Media When Covering Jeffrey Epstein's--And Others'-- Crimes

Children cannot consent to sex. Call the crimes committed against them correctly as "rape."
By Nicole Belle
3 hours ago by Nicole Belle
Views:

It is the very essence of rape culture that journalists and mainstream outlets seem overly occupied with softening the crimes of rapists. It seeps into all of our consciousnesses, to the point where even judges, when handing down sentences, seem more concerned about the rapist's future reputation than the victim's rights.

And now with the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, and the dogged reporting of the Miami Herald of his rapes and sex trafficking of girls, the media finds itself in a place where they need to talk about these crimes again, and they're being as gentle as disgraced Labor Secretary Alex Acosta in the way they cover them.

sunday_times_epstein_andrew.png

And make no mistake, Epstein is not the only predator who gets this treatment.

There should be no interest in minimizing these crimes for the benefit of the accused. We need to know the full horror of what's happened to these victims.

If we had done this to Jeffrey Epstein the first time he was arrested, that sweetheart deal he got from Acosta may not have been even possible. And now that this investigation has spread to see how Epstein's crimes infiltrated the justice system, corporate America and now, even international concerns, it is ever more critical that we stay very precise and specific about the violations and crimes that Epstein has allegedly committed and not "nice it up" to minimize the horror of what happened.


More C&L Coverage

Acosta Quits

Acosta Quits

The beleaguered Labor Secretary bails after his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and the sweetheart deal he gave him.
Jul 12, 2019
By Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.