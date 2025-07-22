Trump Releases MLK's FBI Files To Distract From Epstein Coverup

We all know the MLK files are filled with lies and fabrications.
By Susie MadrakJuly 22, 2025

File this under "Look over there!" The Trump administration yesterday released records of the FBI’s surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr., despite opposition from his family and the civil rights group that he led until his 1968 assassination. Via Associated Press:

The digital document dump includes more than 240,000 pages of records that had been under a court-imposed seal since 1977, when the FBI first gathered the records and turned them over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

In a lengthy statement released Monday, King’s two living children, Martin III, 67, and Bernice, 62, said their father’s killing has been a “captivating public curiosity for decades.” But the pair emphasized the personal nature of the matter and urged that the files “be viewed within their full historical context.”

The Kings got advance access to the records and had their own teams reviewing them. Those efforts continued even as the government granted public access. Among the documents are leads the FBI received after King’s assassination and details of the CIA’s fixation on King’s pivot to international anti-war and anti-poverty movements in the years before he was killed. It was not immediately clear whether the documents shed new light on King’s life, the Civil Rights Movement or his murder.

“As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief — a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met -- an absence our family has endured for over 57 years,” they wrote. “We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief.”

Why would we believe anything produced by the FBI under the leadership of J. Edgar Hoover, who hated MLK Jr. and fabricated lies to ruin him?

The funny thing about this is that the people he really needs to worry about, his base who are screaming more loudly for the Epstein files than anyone, don't give a flying fuck about MLK and will not be appeased.

Stephen Blackmoore (@stephenblackmoore.com) 2025-07-22T01:45:42.537Z

It's gross how this administration is using MLK's assassination as a shield because they don't want to release the Epstein files.

Austin McCoy (@austinmccoy.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T01:33:23.760Z

MLK’s daughter calls out Trump for using her father’s FBI files to distract from Epstein.

“Now, do the Epstein files.”

#FBI_Files

Siddhi Meena (@siddhimeena.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T01:12:34.141Z

