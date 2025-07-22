To Distract From Epstein, GOP Yells 'Hillary's Emails' Again

The Trump administration is in free-fall over the alleged cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein files, so they're now bringing back Hillary Clinton's email nonsense as another smokescreen.

Since Pam Bondi announced there are no Epstein files, which has caused a meltdown in Trump's base, the burnt orange dye-job president has revived a barrage of right-wing conspiracy theories going back to claiming Barack Obama created the Russia gate hoax, but now they are even reaching farther back, trying to re-investigate Hillary Clinton's emails.

Numbskull Sen. Blackburn, who slowly speaks to you like a second grader, joined always compliant Harris Faulkner to lay out the latest con job to Fox News viewers.

"Look at the disrespectful, unserious nature with which Hillary Clinton was taking her job.," Blackburn said. "The way she did not handle sensitive documents with care, used her private server, had things on thumb drives, which of course the FBI under James Comey said, we don't even want to know about this."

She continued, "We don't want to see, see this because we're not going to investigate Hillary Clinton. And now they're wanting to say, Oh, that is old news."

Republicans in Congress held multiple investigations and spent well over 80 million dollars against Hillary Clinton who was the Democratic presidential nominee at the time, to smear her, which ultimately worked because of James Comey's late claim a week before the election took place.

We all know this.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy was a committee chair of the House Oversight Committee, and he investigated and held hearings that Hillary testified to under oath and destroyed them all.



BLACKBURN: Well, the point is this. They did not investigate it even though they knew that there was possible wrongdoing and they chose to turn a blind eye because they wanted Hillary Clinton to be president and they did not want Donald J. Trump to be president.

I will write s-l-o-w-l-y. Comey's led FBI handed Trump the White House after he wrote a letter to Congress a week before the election, Marsha. Blackburn was there, she knows how Jason Chaffetz used this.

A rapturous Harris Faulkner joined in the fun.

FAULKNER: Look I want to go on because they're taking a look back at Durham's report in 2023 confirming that the CIA did not have evidence on Trump's Russia collusion with the FBI pushed forward in any way. But here's just to the point of what we're talking about with Clinton. This is the point that the report also found that the CIA briefed President Obama and his team about the Clinton's campaign attempt to tie Trump to Russia to distract from their email server issue. So all of this comes back together in a circle now. So you want to obfuscate and make it look like Trump did something wrong so no one will know that the FBI and others aren't taking this email situation with highly classified information on a server seriously. They're not taking it seriously. So you're going to create a shiny object. Like now we know. BLACKBURN: That's right. Now we do know. And thank goodness that DNI Gabbard released 100 documents so that people can see here's the proof. This is what they were doing.

What's next, Trump says he has Obama's real birth certificate provoing his part of the Muslim brotherhood?