Fox News Already Picked New Leader Of Iran

Fox News' Martha MacCallum interviewer the son of the former Shah of Iran, HRH Reza Pahlavi in an effort to choose the next leader of that country if Trump decides to bring the United States into war in support of Israel.

As I've said earlier, this is the same playbook used for the run up of the Iraq war. There were plenty of exiled Iraqis going on the airwaves to promote an assault on Saddam while also petitioning the Bush administration to become leaders.

Fox News knows Trump watches their programming religiously even when he bashes them over there poll data.

He so influenced by what he sees on a network, many of his cabinet members and staffers were hired directly from Fox News self.

Fox News host MacCallum set him up.

MACCALLUM: So you have said that you don't seek power, but you are ready to fulfill a duty if called upon. If the people supported or asked you to return as Shah for a period of time during transition, would you be open to that option?

Pahlavi took the bait.

PAHLAVI: I don't think I need a title to perform as a transitional leader. I think the reason people are looking for me to play that role is because of their confidence in me, their trust in me, and I think, to a great extent, the track record that I've demonstrated in the past 44 years since I've begun. And that trust in me allows me to play that national leader role, if you will, and be able to be the element that assembles people together on a common agenda, knowing that we might differ in opinion, but we are committed to a democratic outcome. So I don't think I need to have any particular title. That would be putting the carriage before the horse, so to speak. Let us be focused on the job at hand. The job at hand is, A, eliminate this regime and replace it with a secular democratic alternative.

See that, Donald? He's your guy. So says Fox News.

This is more warmongering propaganda from Fox News to push Trump into attacking Iran.

It's despicable and will only lead to more heartache for this country.