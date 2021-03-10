Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox Host Wonders If Masks 'Really Effective' Against Covid

Martha McCallum continued the qonservative media assault on reality.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On March 8, 2020, Dr. Fauci had told 60 Minutes in an extra segment, he didn't think masks were necessary at this point.

Days later, Donald Trump was forced to announce on March 11 that COVID19 was a serious issue for the American people.

Dr. Fauci wanted to reserve the masks for the healthcare providers at the time who desperately needed them, but in April 2020, the CDC guidelines changed to include wearing masks for the general public. Dr. Fauci went on to promote the wearing of masks in April of 2020, but that is omitted by right-wing attackers.

Fox News host Martha McCallum ended her "straight news" program Tuesday discussing the incredible delivery of vaccines to the American people by a competent government (yeah, she didn't put it that way) and then made this outrageous claim:

"I always think we're going to look back at these studies and wonder about the true effectiveness of masks and whether or not they really did make a difference," McCallum said.

WTF?

Fox News was a serial offender of misinformation regarding the pandemic from the beginning, because Trump worried the virus would hurt his reelection chances and because they didn't want Trump to look bad.

Fox News and its imitators constantly questioned the use of masks as well as Dr. Fauci's competency, which led to hundreds of thousands of more Americans being infected. We are well over 500,000 deaths caused by COVID.

But after Trump's disastrous handling of the coronavirus, in which he lied for months about the severity of the virus and refused to demand the American people wear masks, Republicans used this short clip (that many Americans didn't even see) as a way to deflect from Trump's monumental incompetence.

As more information is gathered around combating a coronavirus, obviously, the CDC makes updated recommendations as they learn more.

Martha McCallum continued the qonservative media assault on the welfare of the American people.

We still need to wear masks. The pandemic has not ended yet.

We saw how vicious and violent Fox News viewers became when forced to wear masks by stores, barristas, Uber drivers, etc, after watching this dribble.

Go to hell.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team