Fox Host Wonders If Masks 'Really Effective' Against Covid

On March 8, 2020, Dr. Fauci had told 60 Minutes in an extra segment, he didn't think masks were necessary at this point.

Days later, Donald Trump was forced to announce on March 11 that COVID19 was a serious issue for the American people.

Dr. Fauci wanted to reserve the masks for the healthcare providers at the time who desperately needed them, but in April 2020, the CDC guidelines changed to include wearing masks for the general public. Dr. Fauci went on to promote the wearing of masks in April of 2020, but that is omitted by right-wing attackers.

Fox News host Martha McCallum ended her "straight news" program Tuesday discussing the incredible delivery of vaccines to the American people by a competent government (yeah, she didn't put it that way) and then made this outrageous claim:

"I always think we're going to look back at these studies and wonder about the true effectiveness of masks and whether or not they really did make a difference," McCallum said.

WTF?

Fox News was a serial offender of misinformation regarding the pandemic from the beginning, because Trump worried the virus would hurt his reelection chances and because they didn't want Trump to look bad.

Fox News and its imitators constantly questioned the use of masks as well as Dr. Fauci's competency, which led to hundreds of thousands of more Americans being infected. We are well over 500,000 deaths caused by COVID.

But after Trump's disastrous handling of the coronavirus, in which he lied for months about the severity of the virus and refused to demand the American people wear masks, Republicans used this short clip (that many Americans didn't even see) as a way to deflect from Trump's monumental incompetence.

As more information is gathered around combating a coronavirus, obviously, the CDC makes updated recommendations as they learn more.

Martha McCallum continued the qonservative media assault on the welfare of the American people.

We still need to wear masks. The pandemic has not ended yet.

We saw how vicious and violent Fox News viewers became when forced to wear masks by stores, barristas, Uber drivers, etc, after watching this dribble.

Go to hell.