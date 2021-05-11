Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox Host Infuriated As Guest Notes 'Disinfo' From Fox

The very heavy sigh from Martha MacCallum as Randi Weingarten points out the disinformation coming from Fox News. LOL.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Teacher's Union President Randi Weingarten sincerely wants Fox News to stop lying to their viewers.

Nice try, but that's their business model, Randi.

Fox had on Randi because they wanted to continue to brainwash their viewers about "Critical Race Theory" being taught to grade school students. It's BS brainwashing and Randi knows it. Apparently it upsets the right wing snowflakes that the existence of slavery is taught in schools.

And this viral moment where Randi pointed out the source of election disinformation is the very network she is talking to, for sure made some viewers squirm. It certainly made host Martha MacCallum sigh, heavily.

It was such a twist, that Martha actually admitted Biden is the President.

“If you’re talking about misinformation now, Martha, and I hope you are, I really would hope that Fox would really look at what happened in this election and how we can—because every social studies teacher is wrestling with this—to discern fact from fiction. We have to do that,” said Weingarten.

HEAVY SIGH from MacCallum: “Yeah, we have a president, President Biden, [who] was elected in 2020. I think that all of that is quite clear."

Tell that to Jeanine Pirro, Martha.

"So I’m not sure why you are so concerned with that part, with that particular moment in history. Every election is significant. Nobody is hiding anything under any rocks here.”

That "particular moment in history", when Trump supporters attempted to use violence to stop certification of a free and fair election? That moment?

But nevermind.

It's time for honest, thinking people to STOP going on Fox. You never win. As Bobby Lewis points out, later Fox shows just come on and re-paint what you said and emphasize some other part of the interview:

"The House always wins."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team