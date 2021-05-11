Fox Host Infuriated As Guest Notes 'Disinfo' From Fox

Teacher's Union President Randi Weingarten sincerely wants Fox News to stop lying to their viewers.

Nice try, but that's their business model, Randi.

Fox had on Randi because they wanted to continue to brainwash their viewers about "Critical Race Theory" being taught to grade school students. It's BS brainwashing and Randi knows it. Apparently it upsets the right wing snowflakes that the existence of slavery is taught in schools.

Also, "Critical Race Theory" is just more bullshit Fox News Brainwashing of dumb white people. No one is teaching advanced immigration/race studies to elementary school children. pic.twitter.com/LU1ROPaHVr — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) May 10, 2021

And this viral moment where Randi pointed out the source of election disinformation is the very network she is talking to, for sure made some viewers squirm. It certainly made host Martha MacCallum sigh, heavily.

It was such a twist, that Martha actually admitted Biden is the President.

“If you’re talking about misinformation now, Martha, and I hope you are, I really would hope that Fox would really look at what happened in this election and how we can—because every social studies teacher is wrestling with this—to discern fact from fiction. We have to do that,” said Weingarten.

HEAVY SIGH from MacCallum: “Yeah, we have a president, President Biden, [who] was elected in 2020. I think that all of that is quite clear."

Tell that to Jeanine Pirro, Martha.

"So I’m not sure why you are so concerned with that part, with that particular moment in history. Every election is significant. Nobody is hiding anything under any rocks here.”

That "particular moment in history", when Trump supporters attempted to use violence to stop certification of a free and fair election? That moment?

But nevermind.

It's time for honest, thinking people to STOP going on Fox. You never win. As Bobby Lewis points out, later Fox shows just come on and re-paint what you said and emphasize some other part of the interview:

This is why you don't go on Fox, even for your attempts at viral dunks: Because Fox loves it too. We get our RTs on here, sure, but for the Fox audience, "Martha asked some great questions, and the leader of the union dodged ... It was a great debate." The house always wins. pic.twitter.com/ye8FD37v6H — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 11, 2021

"The House always wins."