Brad Raffensperger Stands Up To Fox News Bullying Over Phone Call

The so-called president engaged in blatant election tampering on Saturday, lied on Twitter, and was caught by the release of the phone call's audio in which he committed the crime.

Shorter Fox News "straight news" anchor Martha MacCallum: HOW DARE YOU LEAK THE TAPE!

She's echoing what David Purdue and other Trump sycophants are using as an excuse: faux rage over the "leak," rather than the crime committed.

MacCallum berated Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday. It didn't work. Raffensperger stuck to his guns that it was Trump's lying tweets Sunday that caused the audio of the call to be released, to set the record straight. Kudos to Brad for slipping in "It is what it is" into the conversation, as that is what Trump said about Covid deaths late last year.