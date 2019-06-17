Mike Huckabee Is Very Upset Anyone Would Dare Call His Gaslighting Daughter A Liar

Cry me a river. Trump Spokesliar Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of the month, and her father is terribly upset that anyone on another television network would dare to state the obvious, which is that she chose loyalty to her boss over the truth.

Here's old HuckaJesus Sr. this Friday on Fox's The Story with Martha MacCallum, whining about David Axelrod before telling MacCallum he hopes his daughter runs for Governor of Arkansas:

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee slammed CNN's David Axelrod on Friday for criticizing his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders' tenure as White House press secretary. Huckabee told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that people like Axelrod "just don't like President Trump" and are conflating their feelings about the president with his advisors. In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Axelrod, a top aide to President Barack Obama, called Sanders a "habitual liar." "It's like being Fire Marshal for a pyromaniac, it's not going to end well for you," Axelrod said. "In this job, she was called upon to choose between her fidelity to Trump and her fidelity to the truth, and she chose Trump." [...] Huckabee confessed he was taken aback by Axelrod's frankness and said it was "unfortunate" that, in his mind, commentators were projecting their dislike of the president onto Sanders. "I'm a little surprised that this came out of Axelrod," he said. "He's a better person than that. He knows better, and I'm really shocked and surprised that he would go there to that degree." Despite Huckabee's status as a Fox News contributor, he blamed Axelrod's similar status (as a contributor for CNN) for the slant of his comments. "He is a CNN contributor, what is he going to do?" Huckabee asked. "They pay people to hate President Trump."

CNN has its problems, but Axelrod telling the truth about the fact that his daughter lies as easily as she breathes the air isn't one of them. They pay people to "both sides" every issue, not to hate Trump. And no one needs to "project" any hate from Trump onto his daughter. She's done a pretty good job of deserving that scorn all on her own.