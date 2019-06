Sarah Huckabee Sanders, killer of the official White House briefing, is leaving the White House at the end of this month, according to a pair of tweets from Donald Trump.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Well yeah, if you want a compulsive liar at the helm of a state, then sure.

Here's what I want us all to speculate on: Will compulsive liar Hogan Gidley replace her? How long will it take for her to find a cushy sweet spot on Fox News? Her own show, perhaps?

Have at it.