Australian Reporter Shot By Rubber Bullet While Reporting On L.A. Protests

Video shows an LAPD police officer aiming and then firing at the reporter at almost point-blank range as she attempted to cover the protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Source: The Independent

An Australian television journalist was hit by a rubber bullet while covering the protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles, with a British photographer also injured as police used crowd-control rounds.

Lauren Tomasi, US correspondent for Nine News, was reporting outside the Metropolitan Detention Centre in downtown LA when a rubber bullet struck her as officers began dispersing protesters.

“After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA,” she said in the report.

Moments later, Tomasi could be heard crying out and is seen grabbing her calf.

A bystander shouted, “You just f****** shot the reporter!”

When a bystander asked Tomasi if she was alright, she responded saying: “I’m good.”