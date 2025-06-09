Australian Reporter Shot By Rubber Bullet While Reporting On L.A. Protests

Video shows an LAPD police officer aiming and then firing at the reporter at almost point-blank range.
By Ed ScarceJune 9, 2025

Video shows an LAPD police officer aiming and then firing at the reporter at almost point-blank range as she attempted to cover the protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Source: The Independent

An Australian television journalist was hit by a rubber bullet while covering the protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles, with a British photographer also injured as police used crowd-control rounds.

Lauren Tomasi, US correspondent for Nine News, was reporting outside the Metropolitan Detention Centre in downtown LA when a rubber bullet struck her as officers began dispersing protesters.

“After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA,” she said in the report.

Moments later, Tomasi could be heard crying out and is seen grabbing her calf.

A bystander shouted, “You just f****** shot the reporter!”

When a bystander asked Tomasi if she was alright, she responded saying: “I’m good.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon