Photographer Shot In The Face With Rubber Bullet By Cop

Toby Canham was recording video from atop a building when a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer suddenly turned his weapon toward him and fired from about 100 yards away.
By Ed ScarceJune 10, 2025

This is undoubtedly deliberate. They've got orders to target the media and anyone recording the events. No one with half a brain does this, without knowing they'll receive no punishment, because the photographer could have lost an eye or worse.

Shooting reporters is what happens in dictatorships. Just sayin'.

The NY Post did not allow comments on the story, of course. As it really doesn't fit their narrative.

Source: NY Post

Harrowing footage captured the moment California police shot a New York Post photographer in the head with a rubber bullet during Los Angeles’ violent protest Sunday evening.

Toby Canham, who was on assignment for The Post and standing just off the 101 Freeway at an elevated level, was filming video of the chaos between cops and rioters when a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer suddenly turned his weapon toward him and fired from about 100 yards away.

Canham, 59, who was wearing his press pass, was struck in the forehead and quickly fell to the ground, according to the disturbing footage he captured.

The veteran photographer, who served in the British Army and is based out of LA, spent Monday at the hospital for whiplash and neck pain. He was left with a giant bruise on his forehead.

“When I got whacked, to my best recollection it was just me filming with my cameras on and then I got shot,” said Canham.

“Where I was hit, I was the only person overlooking the freeway. I wasn’t surrounded so I was an easy target.”

