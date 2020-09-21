Trump Is Just Thrilled That Ali Velshi Got Shot In The Knee With A Rubber Bullet

Trump unchained yesterday was a topic on today's Morning Joe:
"Just your run-of-the-mill Donald Trump rally, mocking Ali Velshi for the law and order violation of covering a peaceful protest," Joe Scarborough said.
"And then whatever that was about good genes. It reminded me, obviously, it's just you can't help but to go there in your head. That wasn't written in the script. Talked about his great genes. He did the same thing in Michigan before. But Claire McCaskill, I do wonder, we know who Donald Trump is. He's revealed himself to be a cruel man. I've yet to talk to people that I know who support him who don't say he is a cruel man. He is a mean man.
"They come up with their reasons for supporting him, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, you name it, they'll come up with a thousand -- Andrew Cuomo, as if he has anything to do with this election. They'll come up with a thousand different reasons. We know he's a cruel man."
Scarborough wondered why people are "cheering for a man being shot for doing his job and being in agony and crumbling to the ground in agony? Who are those people? What would their parents think of them, how did their parents raise them?"
Yeah, cheering a man who's happy over a journalist being shot in the knee would seem to indicate a serious character flaw.