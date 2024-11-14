L.A. Times Owner Announces Trumpier Ed Board Is In The Works

The billionaire newspaper owner emphasized in his tweet over the weekend the importance of “fair and balanced” journalism. Where have we heard that before?
By Susie MadrakNovember 14, 2024

As someone who actually served on editorial boards, I can tell you that different people take turns at writing the editorials, but the entire board generally agrees on the slant. It's not as though they're in lockstep. But of course billionaires usually know very little about how journalism works. Via The Wrap:

Los Angeles Times is slated to create a new editorial board, billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong announced Sunday — a directive that has been met with hostility with current editorial staffers.

Following Soon-Shiong’s Sunday announcement, an L.A. Times insider told TheWrap Monday that “the newsroom is pissed,” as it seems likely the three remaining L.A. Times Guild members on the editorial board will soon be ousted.

The billionaire newspaper owner emphasized in his tweet over the weekend the importance of “fair and balanced” journalism in light of President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. “When the president has won the vote of the majority of Americans, then all voices must be heard,” he wrote.

