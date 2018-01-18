Remember When The NY Times Turned Editorial Page Over To Obama Supporters? Me Either!

OK, this is not freaking normal:

On Thursday, the NYT is not running any editorials in print. The ed board is devoting the page to letters from Trump supporters. Check it out https://t.co/feU41BwXNU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 17, 2018

The NY Times writes:

The Times editorial board has been sharply critical of the Trump presidency, on grounds of policy and personal conduct. Not all readers have been persuaded. In the spirit of open debate, and in hopes of helping readers who agree with us better understand the views of those who don’t, we wanted to let Mr. Trump’s supporters make their best case for him as the first year of his presidency approaches its close. Tomorrow we’ll present some letters from readers who voted for Mr. Trump but are now disillusioned, and from those reacting to today’s letters and our decision to provide Trump voters this platform.

WTF is this all about? The NY Times and every other mainstream news organization has every right to be critical of a megalomaniacal president.

There is no "both sides" to the news. The news simply "is."

Printing letters is perfectly reasonable, but devoting this much time to it is insufferable and treating these voters like they are God's gift to life is completely off the rails.

CNN constantly does it too by hosting Trump voter panels, but at least the CNN host can ask them questions which can reveal some pretty alarming views.



Remember, this one?

a Trumper who claimed the entire Charlottesville protests and violence was a set-up by somebody "to make Trump look bad." L.A. Key said, "I think a great portion of it is a conspiracy. I think it was a setup." "From whom?" Key said, "I think people who want to derail our president. There were buses coming in with lots of young people -- protesters coming off the same bus with some wearing Black Lives Matter and some wearing KKK shirts. They were brought in to cause a controversy." Camerota, "Where are you getting your evidence?"

↓ Story continues below ↓ Key, "A lot of it on Facebook." "You saw something on Facebook."

We watch similar sentiments being spewed on Fox News for almost twenty four hours a days so why does the NY Times think this is justified?

What is the freaking point, NY Times?

Tristero writes:

But today I woke up to find that the Times had turned over their entire editorial page to nothing but rabid Trump-ists and apologists... interspersed with pictures of white people: 3 white men and 1 white woman. Folks, this is not normal behavior from a mainstream news outlet. I cannot recall anything remotely like this, ever, from the NY Times. It is beyond disgraceful editorial judgment. and the implications are downright terrifying.

"The NY Times editorial board believes the voices of feces-flinging monkeys aren't being heard, and so today we turn our editorial page over to excrement, a full page of nothing but excrement." — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 18, 2018