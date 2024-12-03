Ever Want To Punch A Mofo? We Have One For You!

Republican Congressman openly calling for "cost savings" to Social Security and Medicare. Punch away!
By Conover KennardDecember 3, 2024

While The Lump is filling his upcoming administration with unqualified choices and oligarchs, Georgia Republican Congressman Richard McCormick told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo that hard decisions have to be made with Americans' safety nets, like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Most of us knew they would go after those programs; after all, it's Republican orthodoxy to prop up billionaires while shitting on the rest of us. We, the taxpayers, pay for McCormick's superb health care. You're welcome, bitchlips.

"We have a lot of money," the Georgian Republican told the wealthy Fox News host. "We don't have to worry about that. The problem with the Democrats is they've never run out of things that they can give away for free."

"When you talk about a trillion dollars in debt payment just on interest alone every year," he continued. "We can't just talk about the military."

Fact check: $820.3 billion was spent on the military last year.

"We're gonna be careful that we don't," he said. "Decrease our abilities because China's right on our heels. But we can't just talk about the military."

"We have to have some hard decisions," he continued. "We got bringing the Democrats in and talk about Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare. There's hundreds of billions of dollars to be saved, and we know how to do it."

"We just have to have the stomach to actually take those challenges on, but we can't just talk about their discretionary budget," he added.

Medicare and Social Security are not free stuff, you weirdo. We pay for that, and we pay for that dingleberry's health care, too. If not for Medicare, I'd be hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt for last year and 2024 alone. Granted, I'm still paying off some healthcare debt, and that shouldn't happen in the most powerful country in the world. McCormick and his party are happy to pay for tax cuts for billionaires by making the working class slaves to medical debt as well as delaying medical care due to cost.

Republican "budgets" make average Americans more in debt -- and sicker.

Rep. Richard McCormick: "We're gonna have to have some hard decisions. We're gonna have to bring in the Democrats to talk about Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare. There's hundreds of billions of dollars to be saved, we just have to have the stomach to take those challenges on."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2024-12-03T15:37:40.527Z

