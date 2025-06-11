Trump’s America: Where The Press Gets The Rubber Bullet And Fascists Get A Medal

So We're Shooting Reporters Now In Los Angeles? Thanks, Trump! That'll do wonders for America's image abroad, tourism and basic American unity. Not that Donald J. Trump the detritus you try not to step in while in a dog park, ever gave two shits about that.

In Trump’s America, the free press--especially foreign ones not corporatized like ours who tell the truth--isn’t the Fourth Estate, it’s target practice. That's what an Australian reporter found out for doing her job. This is what Trump wants, what he's been egging on ever since he waddled down that golden escalator. He hasn't just unleashed the National Guard, as David Shuster explains here, but militarized police who've been encouraged to be violent. Channeling their inner Gestapo is not a bug, it’s Trump's feature.

Violence against truth-tellers isn’t incidental—it's a strategic pillar of Trump's movement. Just like ICE agents handcuffing Congressional staffers or his fans threatening election workers, this is all part of the same fascist fever. I mean, they raided an elementary school to go after a 4 yr old girl. The unbelievably heartless whores.,

Please watch the video and support independent media, because otherwise it all ends up like what we see in the video.