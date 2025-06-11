Trump’s America: Where The Press Gets The Rubber Bullet And Fascists Get A Medal

So We're Shooting Reporters Now In Los Angeles? Thanks, Trump!
By Cliff SchecterJune 11, 2025

So We're Shooting Reporters Now In Los Angeles? Thanks, Trump! That'll do wonders for America's image abroad, tourism and basic American unity. Not that Donald J. Trump the detritus you try not to step in while in a dog park, ever gave two shits about that.

In Trump’s America, the free press--especially foreign ones not corporatized like ours who tell the truth--isn’t the Fourth Estate, it’s target practice. That's what an Australian reporter found out for doing her job. This is what Trump wants, what he's been egging on ever since he waddled down that golden escalator. He hasn't just unleashed the National Guard, as David Shuster explains here, but militarized police who've been encouraged to be violent. Channeling their inner Gestapo is not a bug, it’s Trump's feature.

Violence against truth-tellers isn’t incidental—it's a strategic pillar of Trump's movement. Just like ICE agents handcuffing Congressional staffers or his fans threatening election workers, this is all part of the same fascist fever. I mean, they raided an elementary school to go after a 4 yr old girl. The unbelievably heartless whores.,

Please watch the video and support independent media, because otherwise it all ends up like what we see in the video.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon