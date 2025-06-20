Did Trump's Team FINALLY Condemn The Jan 6 Capitol Riots?

Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s ventriloquist dummy with press credentials, did her usual spiel which is to say she serially lied so much it might even make Trump blush. In attacking those protesting Trump's fascism, accusing them of blocking traffic, vandalism and chaos—there wasn't even a flicker of irony in her cave-like cranium that she was describing, bullet point by bullet point, something very different.

Another day. A treasonous day. A day now just known, 9/11-style, as January 6th. When Trump's MAGA mob of fans, cultists and idiots--oh my--smeared feces on the Capitol walls, beat cops with flags, broke windows, and tried to hang the Vice President of the United States. Leavitt’s rant here is like a pyromaniac saying it's a bit too smokey in the room.

Also, perhaps the fact that this time the protests were against authoritarianism, not to ensure America had it forever would be worth mentioning, but Karoline's quite busy feeding her 127-yr old husband through a straw.