Trump's Plan To Invade Cities Is About Controlling Dems

During Trump's Monday presser, Trump claimed his egregious plans will extend to other cities in the country. This after he took over Washington DC's police force.

Trump is so enamored with using military force against our citizenry, he claims DC and other cities are being overrun by gangs from the movie The Warriors.

TRUMP: We have other cities that are very bad. New York has a problem. And then you have, of course, Baltimore and Oakland. We don't even mention that anymore. They're so far gone. We're not going to let it happen. We're not going to lose our cities over this. And this will go further. We're starting very strongly with D.C., and we're going to clean it up real quick, very quickly, as they say. Trump always paints a fictional version of crime in this country when he wants to do something unconscionable.

If Trump is genuinely interested in lowering crime rates in America, he should turn his attention to cities like Memphis, Cleveland, or Little Rock, that are in red states and which boast of having the highest crime rates in the country.

Instead, he focuses on taking control of law enforcement in cities he dislikes.

Ever since the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, DC, during his first term, Trump has wanted to punish that community. During those protests, he tried unsuccessfully to have the military shoot protesters.

Now he creates fake controversies to use laws that were not meant to be used for a fascist takeover.