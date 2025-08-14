FDR Signs Social Security Act

August 14th was a big day in the lives of Americans in 1935
By John AmatoAugust 14, 2025

One of the greatest acts made by a sitting president in US history.

This is the primary function of a US president. To protect and serve the American people. Living through the depression made FDR realized the elderly needed some sort of safety net to survive on.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs into law the Social Security Act on August 14, 1935. Press photographers snapped pictures as FDR, flanked by ranking members of Congress, signed into law the historic act, which guaranteed an income for the unemployed and retirees. FDR commended Congress for what he considered to be a “patriotic” act.

Roosevelt had taken the helm of the country in 1932 in the midst of the Great Depression, the nation’s worst economic crisis. The Social Security Act (SSA) was in keeping with his other “New Deal” programs, including the establishment of the Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps, which attempted to hoist America out of the Great Depression by putting Americans back to work.

Scumbag Republicans have been trying to either privatize or destroy this essential element in US society since FDR signed it into action.

They can all go to hell.

