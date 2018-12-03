Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Thanks To Michael Cohen, Looks Like Another Crazy Week -- And Other News

The timing of the Michael Cohen guilty plea seems designed to put the maximum pressure on Trump.
By Susie Madrak

It looks like it's going to be another busy week on the Mueller front, so buckle up, kids!

And finally, to remind you what's really important in life:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.