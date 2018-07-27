Vladimir Putin Invites Trump To Moscow Instead, And Other News
JUST IN: 2 days after US pushes date for a second Trump-Putin summit, President Putin says he is ready for another meeting with President Trump, as phone conversations are not sufficient, and has extended an invite for President Trump to visit Moscow - (corrects: 2 days, not 1)
Anyone who spread such information would be subject to up to five years in prison and a $100,000 fine. https://t.co/rgFA9eibtC via @HuffPostPol
Truly impossible to exaggerate how important this could be. If this is accurate and Cohen is a credible witness, this could be the smoking gun establishing collusion. Already the evidence was strong, as I argued this morning in @PostOpinions—https://t.co/WrFBziDk0M. https://t.co/S1fdIDWVp3
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with alleged Russian agent Maria Butina in 2015, her emails reveal, ABC News reports. https://t.co/t6tu1d4AHk
House Judiciary Committee votes to recommend President Nixon’s impeachment for obstruction of justice, today 1974: pic.twitter.com/R9plA9qZMb
Chicago's shelters for immigrant immigrant children are a mystery even to their own neighbors: “Trump took them right here to 98th Street? That’s really messed up. What’s going to happen to the kids?” @Jodiscohen@deldeib
and I report https://t.co/SJTVgZlNK2
All we know as of now is that the Trump administration has missed another deadline to reunite these families. We don’t know if or when all of these families will be reunited, and we can’t stop fighting – not until every single child is reunited with their parents.
"Russian state TV hosts brazenly assert, 'Trump is ours,' and joke that U.S. lawmakers traveled to Russia 'to make deals with our hackers, so they can rig the midterms in favor of Trump’s team'." https://t.co/6UuFByZ7YG
Manafort's lawyers filed papers asking a federal judge to exclude 50+ pieces of evidence the government may introduce at trial related to Manafort's work in Ukraine.
But the filing includes copies of all the exhibits Manafort doesn't want a jury to see. https://t.co/39hiy1enrS↓ Story continues below ↓
Facebook repeatedly declined to ban a group called “If she puts you in the friend zone, you put her in the RAPE zone!” https://t.co/sa3ZHUWLT2
TRUMP claims he has "liberated millions of Americans from the crushing burdens of Obamacare." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/sjU6B5qTWf
Finally saw Bette in #HelloDolly and was rewarded with a visit from Hillary. #nothingbutrespectformypresident pic.twitter.com/AlJcrvG1p5
Six sources said Guilfoyle’s behavior included showing personal photographs of male genitalia to colleagues (and identifying whose genitals https://t.co/DjKOGTQ3rY via @HuffPostPol
CNN hired an independent audio forensics expert to analyze the Trump-Cohen tape. He concluded that Trump told Cohen, "I'll pay with cash," to which Cohen immediately replied, "no, no, no," several times, appearing to reject the idea of paying with cash. https://t.co/1Xi2YUmhBs
Fact: since '92, the president's party has batted *zero* for 23 trying to defend open House seats the president failed to carry two years earlier.
In '18, Rs are defending 8 open Clinton-won CDs (a third of what Dems need) & 13 more where Trump was <55%. https://t.co/C3NV83sVxP
A lawsuit to stop gerrymandering in Michigan is revealing some amazing emails by Republicans eager to draw favorable maps.
One email, about a fingerlike extension they'd drawn in a district: “Perfect. It’s giving the finger to Sandy Levin. I love it.”https://t.co/WJ2zk3TAzZ
This is extraordinary. @theintercept founder @ggreenwald, who in the past has called people who delete their tweets "cowards", appears to have deleted over 27,000 on July 22nd. This seems to be a very deliberate & systematic purge. Some I've checked relate to Russia & Syria https://t.co/c5YrAMVZWB
