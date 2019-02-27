Politics
It's A Trump Crime Kind Of Day, But There's Other News, Too

There are a lot of Trump-related stories hitting the news in the past 24 hours.
By Susie Madrak
This is a really important one: The U.S. Cyber Command blocked the Russian troll factory on midterm Election Day, and for a few days after. Hmm, I was wondering why they let us win!

