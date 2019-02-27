It's A Trump Crime Kind Of Day, But There's Other News, Too

This is a really important one: The U.S. Cyber Command blocked the Russian troll factory on midterm Election Day, and for a few days after. Hmm, I was wondering why they let us win!
U.S. Cyber Command operation disrupted Internet access of Russian troll factory on day of 2018 midterms: “They basically took the IRA offline. They shut ‘em down.” #Russia https://t.co/JHkrEFQjKL?
India, Pakistan shoot down each other's warplanes as tensions rise https://t.co/H5a8n42AmK pic.twitter.com/bMpnjL7lSD
Probably the best thing the George W. Bush Administration did for the world was to manage a de-escalation of the 2002 India-Pakistan crisis. I well remember Richard Armitage's shuttle diplomacy in June 2002. I doubt the US has the capacity or respect to do the same right now
Pompeo urges India, Pakistan to avoid military action https://t.co/arHv594wJV pic.twitter.com/0eji1DSb6H
okay everyone buckle up because here is the secret explanation for everything https://t.co/bwXjMRMFrI
Sanctions against Russia have failed because the US and UK are too complicit in the “dirty money” industry to take real action, @navalny says https://t.co/NtNkNk9VXH
Why Donald Trump is tweeting about Sen. Richard Blumenthal so frantically this morning https://t.co/OSfi016UWf pic.twitter.com/4uK0Xkidrx
A judge sentenced two of Russia's top cybersecurity officials to lengthy terms in prison for treason, without saying why https://t.co/ddp3xaTIlc
This is actually a THIRD portrait of himself that @realdonaldtrump allegedly bought with his charity's $. I knew about a 3-ft one and a 6-ft one. This is a 9-ft one, that he bought in 2013.
I knew about the painting. I didn't know charity $ was involved.https://t.co/x6q25r2gHd https://t.co/50SA9ujWuF
Perhaps the truest words in Cohen's opening statement:
"Lying for Mr. Trump was normalized, and no one around him questioned it. In fairness, no one around him today questions it, either."↓ Story continues below ↓
Jacob Wohl just gave an interview to USA Today in which he confesses to intentionally tweeting disinfo about Kamala Harris, and details his plans to use Facebook & Twitter in 2020 to create fake “left-wing” accts. Twitter just banned him. Will FB? https://t.co/AeYGMyK9tP
Ivanka and Jared: two All American kids who pulled themselves up by their bootstraps https://t.co/r6wJHpDLLc
After Putin's warning, Russian TV lists nuclear targets in U.S. https://t.co/OaPH1Ry5XW
Nancy Pelosi crushes Matt Gaetz and forces him to apologize and delete his threatening tweet. He should still face Ethics Committee investigation. https://t.co/ky5CabNqoN
EXCLUSIVE: Asked whether he fears President Trump, Nicolas Maduro tells @TomLlamasABC that he fears "the people that are around" the president.
"I think these people surrounding Pres. Trump and advising him on Venezuelan politics are bad." https://t.co/BZ1VhqNJbx pic.twitter.com/HQCfrZ8Xf8
Big, big allegation in today's Michael Cohen testimony: Trump's lawyers signed off on his statement lying to Congress: pic.twitter.com/meb34OjWXi
