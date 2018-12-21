Mitch McConnell Finally Sends A Message When It's Too Late, And Other News

This statement from @senatemajldr is probably the strongest statement he has ever made in opposition to President Trump. This is a serious signal that the winds may be shifting pic.twitter.com/ZxRmKiJzmc
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) December 21, 2018
President Trump tweets that Majority Leader McConnell should move to change Senate rules to require just 51 votes -- the "nuclear option" -- to push wall funding through. Follow live updates: https://t.co/oWb61iW1qY pic.twitter.com/pzjQHj7pnY
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 21, 2018
"Reports that President Trump is writing on the WH walls with his own feces have only bolstered my belief that the president is hard at work on a plan to solve all the problems he has created and that we have actively enabled."
--Mitch McConnell, near future
— P.K. McBurroughs (@pkmcburroughs) December 21, 2018
Read James Mattis' resignation letter to Trump: 'His resignation - which Trump falsely called a retirement - is frightening.
Mattis warns us to be resolute' against Russia and China https://t.co/SOTh8waQgq
— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) December 21, 2018
Trump is reportedly already turning on Mick Mulvaney—who hasn’t even started his new job as acting White House chief of staff yet—due to a two-year-old video uncovered by The Daily Beast, which shows Mulvaney calling the president "a terrible human being" https://t.co/XqeOORJ3eA
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 21, 2018
https://twitter.com/AndyMcCanse/status/1076117414864142336
Trump has rewarded “community killer” Siemens with government contracts even as it has laid off thousands of US workers and outsourced jobs. Now a factory in #Iowa is closing and #MAGA voters who believed Trump’s lies are pissed as hell. #TrumpResign https://t.co/Bg0ZDspoZi
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) December 21, 2018
This is one of the two pieces I wrote in 2017 that I worried at the time might have been over the top, but have since been vindicated by events.
The other was about how neo-Nazis love Tucker Carlson: https://t.co/TwiWSRE6xc https://t.co/dSQEiZH7sg
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 21, 2018
.@SenateGOP said they can’t afford to spend $1.1B over 10 years to provide benefits to Blue Water Navy Vets from the Vietnam War but they’ll shutdown the government tomorrow to give @realDonaldTrump $5B for his vanity wall that he swore Mexico would pay for? https://t.co/IGE7PhJgB2↓ Story continues below ↓
— Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) December 21, 2018
A sr military official told me US special forces troops distraught, upset, morally disturbed by having to tell their kurdish allies in Syria that, because of orders, their promises of defense won’t be kept.
— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) December 21, 2018
this is an actual quote from the secretary of homeland security of the united states, and not the incredible hulk. "from congress i would ask for wall. we need wall." hulk smash. pic.twitter.com/VH4d4LRPYu
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 20, 2018
This is how some of America’s biggest employers benefit from cheap, undocumented labor without fear of meaningful penalties https://t.co/gbkERAkumx
— Bloomberg (@business) December 21, 2018
.@23andMe, a frequent advertiser on Tucker Carlson this week, is out https://t.co/5vGDVv4d18
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 21, 2018
Parkland school shooter’s mom hated Trump. When she died, he put a Trump hat in her casket https://t.co/XWR2nMu8ts
— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) December 21, 2018
@AP Exclusive ICYMI finds that despite warnings from child welfare experts, U.S. government is keeping thousands of migrant children in mass shelters, detention centers. By @mendozamartha @garanceburke https://t.co/31uqFuGraB
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2018
Here’s how late-night comedians dissected President Donald Trump’s bizarre “steel slats” ruse to trick Democrats into funding his border wall. pic.twitter.com/FrCIUA0vue
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 21, 2018
My editor probably won't let me do this cartoon. pic.twitter.com/N7xlczWG5D
— mike luckovich (@mluckovichajc) December 20, 2018
RT TheRoot: Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Haslam granted clemency to 11 people and Cyntoia Brown’s name was unfortunately not on that list: https://t.co/MejruOdWUD pic.twitter.com/CgoHuGk9It
— Sharon Kyle (@SharonKyle00) December 21, 2018
.@LindseyGrahamSC just told me to expect him to tweet back at the president every time he tweets about Syria. "I'm not letting this go."
— Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) December 20, 2018
Russia communicated with US Treasury officials through Gmail backchannel during 2016 campaign: report https://t.co/qPFG5yubjC pic.twitter.com/t7biLJXXOt
— The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2018
Wells Fargo moves jobs abroad after U.S. layoffs, government says https://t.co/wrlRazfFaE ""...American employees who have been laid off in WFC's customer account management unit after Sept. 28 will be eligible for government aid under the Trade Adjustment Assistance program."
— Francine McKenna (@retheauditors) December 21, 2018
A good test for whether the border wall is a winning issue is -- let me just get hypothetical here -- an election in which Republicans spend the final weeks warning about a threat across the border, then lose 40 seats.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 20, 2018
With Mattis and Kelly headed for the exits, Trump's original bevy of generals will all be gone. They turned out not to be a good fit for an improvisational reality TV showman who relishes cliffhangers and has embraced “the madman theory” of foreign policy. https://t.co/RJm66J7ys6
— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) December 21, 2018
December 21st, the winter solstice, is my favourite day of the year. It reminds us that even the longest, darkest night is followed by the dawn, and that the light always returns #Solstice #Hope pic.twitter.com/XISKtlSDJU
— Tracey Kennedy (@Tracey_Cork) December 21, 2018
And finally, this video of King James talking to his son is the best thing this week:
LeBron pumping up his son Bryce after a game is one of the best things we've ever heard ❤️
🎥: @KingJames pic.twitter.com/sVcyrIGjOu
— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 19, 2018
