Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Mitch McConnell Finally Sends A Message When It's Too Late, And Other News

Yertle the Turtle learns a lesson: Keep feeding a monster, and eventually it will eat you.
By Susie Madrak

https://twitter.com/AndyMcCanse/status/1076117414864142336

And finally, this video of King James talking to his son is the best thing this week:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.