Jeffrey Toobin: Looks Like Trump Is Target Of Criminal Investigation

Jeffrey Toobin says if he were Trump's lawyer, he'd be very concerned about all the redactions in Bob Mueller's sentencing memo for Michael Cohen.

"Jeffrey, this is one reason you, if you were representing the president, but you are not, you would be a little bit nervous about what has been going on this week -- and what is going on this week?" New Day co-host John Berman said.

"Absolutely. You know, all of this suggests an active criminal investigation that is increasingly focused on the president," Toobin said.

"The Michael Cohen plea from a couple weeks ago about, you know, the negotiations with the Russians during the 2016 campaign, that was as close to President Trump as Mueller has ever come in terms of any of the public disclosures he has made. That has to be nerve-racking for good reasons."

"You have cooperators that have intimate knowledge of the Trump business organization and their dealings, which gets to the opaque question of what were the financial ties between the Trump organization and Russian officials and all that that implies," David Gregory said.

"And my question is going back to Iran-contra and the Ken Starr investigation, did they seem to be as difficult to discern or penetrate as this one does?"

"A big difference," Toobin said. "Ken Starr used to give a press conference every week when he took out his garbage at his house in the Washington suburbs. That office leaked like crazy. This office is completely opaque, it's a completely different approach. I think it has led to a mystique around the Mueller office that is very intimidating."

Yeah, well, the difference is, Ken Starr's investigation was deeply political, and there was no "there" there. So naturally they leaked speculation and baseless gossip like a sieve. Bob Mueller, on the other hand, has the goods. He doesn't have to sell us on the results.

See the difference, guys?