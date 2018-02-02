Nunes Memo Is Released, And Twitter Talks Back

By Susie Madrak

The Nunes memo was just released, and here's how Twitter reacted:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV