Nunes Memo Is Released, And Twitter Talks Back
Reporter: "Does this make you more likely to fire Rosenstein? Do you still have confidence in him after reading the memo?"— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 2, 2018
Trump: "You figure that one out." pic.twitter.com/KmAxRjsAvt
The Nunes memo was just released, and here's how Twitter reacted:
WARNING. This is an unambiguous threat intelligence indicator: Trump is going to try to decapitate justice & FBI leadership ... very soon. Perhaps within hours of Nunes letter’s release. https://t.co/F4rDfK49qY
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) February 2, 2018
The House servers are overloaded so here's the memo in its entirety minus the cover letter. https://t.co/hfOXZvgGca pic.twitter.com/qEadHNxgLY
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 2, 2018
Tick tick tick. https://t.co/AKZHeF0kUF
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 2, 2018
Like, your big smoking gun alleging a giant deep state conspiracy hinges on defending a guy who was under investigation since 2013? Pathetic.
— Dante Atkins (@DanteAtkins) February 2, 2018
The entire argument here is that the FISA application on Carter Page was spurred by the Steele dossier, which is verifiably untrue
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 2, 2018
This is an important nugget in the memo.
It says in passing that "the FISA application relied on Steele's past record of credible reporting"
This is why we need to see the underlying materials. pic.twitter.com/BldNtmLb98
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 2, 2018
why the hell did FBI keep all this secret during, y'know, THE CAMPAIGN
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 2, 2018
So Trump's grounds for firing Rosenstein would be he approved renewing the FISA warrant. Right?
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 2, 2018
Reminder --- IC concluded Russia meddled in our 2016 election and will do it again. So far little to nothing has been done to protect the sovereignty of our elections.
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 2, 2018
So true. https://t.co/tk2Ybk1KS4
— John Heilemann (@jheil) February 2, 2018
In refusing to take the Russia investigation seriously, Congress has also failed to protect our electoral system from further meddling by Russia - more interested in discrediting the investigation than in ensuring Russia does not affect U.S. elections. https://t.co/WCJvvH1tx2
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 2, 2018
This is why it matters (not legally, but for the purposes of argument) whether Steele is alleged to have been biased against Trump *before* he began his dossier research. Once he'd finished the dossier, and believed it, then of course he didn't think Trump should be president. https://t.co/ZKfqyWs6Xd↓ Story continues below ↓
— Ben Pershing (@benpershing) February 2, 2018
You don't have to wonder: https://t.co/cyyUzRLDWM https://t.co/Ro0y5Hea9M
— Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 2, 2018
Lengthy response from @RepAdamSchiff on The Memo: pic.twitter.com/SS1oJa1Guu
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 2, 2018
We read the memo. It is a misleading nothingburger. It omits:
—The 2014 date of Carter Page's initial FISA warrant (which was placed because the FBI thought he was a Russian agent)
—The fact the Washington Free Beacon (conservative group) first funded the dossier.#MemoDay pic.twitter.com/XJxOZbCEgs
— Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) February 2, 2018
NB: Warrant on Carter Page was renewed THREE times after initial issuance, for which the @FBI would have had to show to judge it was getting valuable intelligence Page was acting as agent of foreign Govt.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 2, 2018
So Team Nunes is admitting that Papadopoulos triggered the FBI's Russia investigation -- not the Steele dossier? pic.twitter.com/2A3Mf4P1Of
— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 2, 2018
