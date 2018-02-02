Nunes Memo Is Released, And Twitter Talks Back

This is why it matters (not legally, but for the purposes of argument) whether Steele is alleged to have been biased against Trump *before* he began his dossier research. Once he'd finished the dossier, and believed it, then of course he didn't think Trump should be president. https://t.co/ZKfqyWs6Xd

— Ben Pershing (@benpershing) February 2, 2018